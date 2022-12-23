Bond lowered for carnival worker accused of sexual assault

Dec. 23—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 61-year-old carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds in July was successful Wednesday in getting his bond lowered, but it wound up not being low enough for him to get released.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, was charged in July in Chippewa County Court with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and second-degree sexual assault. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, 15 years of extended supervision, and a $100,000 fine.

At a hearing before Judge Ben Lane on Wednesday, defense attorney Fran Rivard requested the $50,000 cash bond be reduced to $5,000. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the bond remain as-is. Lane ultimately settled on a reduction to a $20,000 cash bond. However, McPherson has so far not posted that level, and he remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail. He will return to court Jan. 11 for his arraignment.

If he were to post bond ahead of that hearing, he cannot have any contact with the victim or any juvenile females.

According to the criminal complaint and police reports, the 14-year-old girl, and the girl's 22-year-old sister, left the fairgrounds together July 16 and drove to the KwikTrip on the city's East Hill to purchase alcohol. While the 22-year-old woman was in the store, McPherson is accused of climbing into the back seat of the vehicle and having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

When police interviewed McPherson, he initially denied all events, including going into the back of the vehicle. However, video surveillance showed at the gas station showed he got in the back seat. In a subsequent interview, "McPherson admitted to engaging in sexual activity with (the victim) but stated that (she) lied about her age."

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and the girl reported the sexual assault about three hours later. The sisters are from a city near Chippewa Falls, and did not know McPherson before the fair began.

McPherson has criminal history in six different states, including an active warrant from Ohio in 2003 that was non-extraditable. His prior criminal record includes an aggravated arson conviction in 1988 and a rape charge from 1999, Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said. The high cash bond was requested because McPherson was set to leave the area with the carnival.