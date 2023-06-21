Bond lowered for Kokomo man facing molestation charges

Jun. 21—The bond for a Kokomo man charged with several counts of child molestation has been reduced.

Howard County Superior Court 1 Judge Matt Elkin on Monday reduced the bond for Geremy Miller, 46, from $1 million cash only to $250,000 10% allowed, after a nearly one hour hearing. Miller bonded out of the Howard County Jail on Tuesday, according to the court docket.

Miller is facing 20 child molestation related charges and four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor in connection to accusations he molested two female juveniles over several years in many different ways, including fondling, sexual intercourse and oral sex.

One of the alleged victims told police Miller "groomed" her beginning in third grade and that the molestation started when she was in fourth grade and lasted several years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the women confronted Miller over the phone earlier this year and got Miller to admit to the molestation. According to police, that phone call was recorded.

Miller has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Brent Dechert, Miller's attorney, argued in court Monday that Miller's bond should be reduced because he is not a flight risk and not a danger to the community.

In support of that argument, Dechert cited the fact Miller has resided in Howard County all his life; his immediate family, including his 16-year-old son, live in the county as well; and that he does not have a passport.

Dechert argued that Miller is not a danger to the community because he has had no prior criminal convictions and should be presumed innocent.

The prosecution, headed in this case by Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Glancy, objected to any bond reduction due to the seriousness of the charges and due to safety concerns for the two women if Miller were to bond out of the Howard County Jail.

Elkin's bond reduction order comes with caveats.

Miller is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims nor anyone under the age of 18 years old except for digital communication with his teen son. Miller is allowed to try to retain his job or find a new job. He is not allowed to have access to any firearms, and he is required to wear a GPS monitor and live at his father's house.

A jury trial is set for July 28.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.