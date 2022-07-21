Bond lowered for Lima teen murder suspect

Jul. 21—LIMA — Bond was reduced Thursday for an 18-year-old Lima man who prosecutors said "appears" to have been the get-away driver in a fatal shooting incident last month.

Jaquan Glenn, one of two 18-year-old Lima men charged in the June 10 shooting death of Jaden Halpern, was formally arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday following his indictment by a grand jury earlier this month on charges of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Each count includes a specification for the use of a firearm.

Pleas of not guilty to all charges were entered on Glenn's behalf and his bond was lowered from $900,000 to a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Keion Darden, 18, of Louisville, Kentucky, was also indicted by the grand jury on identical charges and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte testified at preliminary hearings for Glenn and Darden in Lima Municipal Court following the shooting at 764 W. Lane Ave. in Lima and said Halpern was found dead inside the residence and a preliminary autopsy report revealed he died as the result of a single gunshot wound.

Stechschulte said the fatal shot was fired by the victim's father, who accidentally killed his son while trying to repel subjects trying to forcibly enter the home..

The group of intruders, which included Glenn, Darden and four juveniles, drove to the Lane Avenue residence on June 10 with the intent of committing a robbery. Stechschulte said the females attempted to lure Halpern outside the home in hopes of carrying out a robbery. When that failed, two males attempted to force their way inside the home, where Halpern was believed to have a large quantity of marijuana and guns.

Glenn told the detective two males carrying replica weapons got to the threshold of the home when they were engaged by Halpern.

"A shot was fired and everybody ran," Stechschulte said.

Four juveniles are being held on murder charges in connection with Halpern's death. They include Kayrese Garner, 17; Bryanna Houston, 17; Brianna Patrick, 15; and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis, 15, all of Allen County.

During Glenn's arraignment hearing on Thursday, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed asked Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart if Glenn was simply an accomplice to the events of the night in question.

"I won't comment on that at this time," Everhart said.

Court records show that police believe Glenn was not carrying a weapon that night.

Glenn's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.