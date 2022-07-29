Bond for man charged with burning dog increased to $150K after threats to shoot reporters, DA says

A Nutbush-area man jailed on animal cruelty charges for setting fire to his dog last month had his bond increased to $150,000 after prosecutors played a tape in court on which he threatened to shoot reporters if they came to his home again.

According to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Quishon Brown, 43, remains in the Shelby County Jail on felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property, and a misdemeanor count of assault.

The one-year-old female dog, known as Riona, suffered fourth-degree burns over 60 percent of her body when she was doused with an accelerant and set on fire on June 20.

Riona was set on fire in the Nutbush neighborhood of Memphis on June 20, 2022. $20,000 is being offered as a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who set the dog on fire.

Brown was arrested on July 12.

According to the DA, when he was shown photos of the badly burned dog he said, “I did good with her.”

He told neighbors the previous day that whoever gave a surveillance video of the incident to the police and the media “is going to have their houses burned down,” the DA said.

His $5,000 bond was revoked on July 22 when the court learned that he had another dog at home, a violation of his bond conditions. While in jail, Brown discussed his case in a recorded phone conversation with a woman at his home.

She said his address was on social media and that news reporters had knocked on the door, seeking a comment.

“You can shoot people when they come on your property,” Brown replied on the recording played in General Sessions Court on Wednesday. “You can shoot the reporter. Wait til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

Judge Louis Montesi then set Brown’s bond at $150,000. Senior Felony Asst. Bryce Phillips said he will ask for a financial source hearing if Brown produces funds to make the bond, the DA said.

Brown’s next court date is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

