Bond-Market Day of Reckoning Denied as Weak Jobs Dim Taper Talk

Ye Xie and Liz Capo McCormick
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It looks like it’s going to take a bit longer for the $22 trillion Treasury market to liven up again.

Ten-year yields barely budged this week after mixed jobs data –- disappointing payroll growth coupled with faster-than-projected wage increases –- lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will rush to pare its asset purchases. The employment figures marked the end of a potentially momentous stretch that also featured a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which also did little to sway yields. While bond-market veterans including Bill Gross have sounded the alarm about the risk of surging yields, the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant is holding the Fed back on its plan to taper debt buying. The result is that the market has defied doomsday predictions and stuck to a narrow range.

It’s been six months since 10-year rates posted a weekly move significantly greater than 10 basis points, and measures of volatility are tumbling. Short volatility wagers emerged this week in Treasury options, targeting 10-year yields to remain between 1.05% and 1.6% through late November.

“The Treasury market will remain in this sort of lull,” said Bill Herrmann, founder and managing partner at investment firm Wilshire Phoenix LLC. “The labor data points to fears of delta, which all may turn out to be just fears, but we can only go on the data that we are presented with. It’s looking really likely that the Fed is going to be handcuffed against normalizing policy at all until delta is contained.”

Friday had loomed as a potential day of reckoning for bond traders, should a robust jobs figure spark bets on a more hawkish Fed stance at policy makers’ next decision on Sept. 22. But the addition of 235,000 jobs last month was well short of forecasts, even as average hourly earnings rose twice the median estimate.

The report is all but certain to push the Fed to delay considering a move to scale back asset purchases until at least its November meeting, economists say. Ten-year yields rose Friday, reaching 1.33%, still only modestly higher on the week, while the yield curve steepened.

Next week’s slate of Treasury auctions, and yields’ tendency to drift higher in early September also helped drive the curve steeper, according to strategists at TD Securities. Even so, the gap between 5- and 30-year debt has remained in a quarter-point range since mid-June.

“For the bond market it’s likely to be an ongoing range trade,” said Chris Ahrens, a strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “There hasn’t been enough on the inflation data side for yields to break out of the range on the topside, nor enough evidence that the labor market is so weak that we can break out to the downside.”

What to Watch

The economic calendar:Sept. 8: MBA mortgage applications; JOLTS job openings; Fed Beige Book; consumer creditSept. 9: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfortSept. 10: PPI; wholesale inventories/trade salesThe Fed calendar:Sept. 8: New York Fed’s John Williams; Beige Book; Dallas Fed’s Robert KaplanSept. 9: San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Governor Michelle Bowman; Williams, Kaplan, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari and Boston Fed’s Eric Rosengren in virtual event on racism and the economySept. 10: Cleveland Fed’s Loretta MesterThe auction calendar:Sept. 7: 13-, 26-. 52-week bills; 21-day CMB; 3-year notesSept. 8: 10-year notesSept. 9: 30-year bonds

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • How 2 Physicians Built Retirement Wealth in Real Estate Through a 1031 Exchange

    A brother-sister team amassed millions in rental properties, but when life got too busy, they were shocked at the tax bill they’d owe if they sold. Their solution? A 1031 Exchange and a Delaware Statutory Trust.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

    Kudos to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for its decision to acquire Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL). The small biotech's cancer pipeline is a great fit for Pfizer. Trillium's candidates could begin contributing to Pfizer's growth in the second half of the decade, just when the big drugmaker will need a boost due to patent expirations for several of its top drugs.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • 10 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 financial services dividend champions to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now. The financial services sector was one, like many others, that was terribly impacted by […]

  • How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has way more use cases than Bitcoin and may be a better long-term investment.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • 3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    Two are income stocks, and one is a growth stock. Realty Income is one of the few real estate investment trusts (REITs) that increased its earnings and hiked its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Realty Income's business model is simply more resilient than those of most retail-driven REITs, in that it focuses on investment-grade (in other words highly stable) tenants that are in essential businesses -- think drug stores, shipping companies, and dollar stores.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. For each of the following hypergrowth stocks, Wall Street's consensus sales estimate for 2023, courtesy of FactSet, implies a revenue increase ranging from a low of 1,185% (yes, a low of 1,185%) to a high of 12,629%, compared to 2020 sales. Arguably the best-known name on this list is biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.