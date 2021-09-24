Bond Market Gets Reprieve From SEC Rule That Spooked Traders
(Bloomberg) -- The bond market got a three-month reprieve from a U.S. rule that traders said could cause big disruptions by preventing dealers from providing certain price quotes.
Most Read from Bloomberg
School Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid Cases
In Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing Package
Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Drinks
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the relief in a letter posted Friday on its website. The SEC regulation, which takes effect next week, is intended to rid over-the-counter stock markets of companies that are delinquent in disclosing financial information. It does so by barring brokers from publishing quotations for such companies, which are often targets of pump-and-dump schemes and other misconduct.
The SEC didn’t exempt debt from the regulation, triggering anxieties in recent months among traders that dealers would stop quoting some bonds. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the Bond Dealers of America sent a joint letter to the SEC in August complaining that the new requirement could have a “significant, deleterious effect on fixed-income securities.”
Read More: A Big Bond Market Headache, Courtesy of the SEC
The SEC provided the industry a so-called no-action letter, which means the regulator won’t punish bond dealers for violating the regulation. The relief lapses on Jan. 3, the SEC said. In a Friday statement, Sifma signaled the SEC’s decision fell short of what’s needed.
“While we appreciate the relief, we continue to believe that for the rule to be applied to fixed-income securities it should be amended to reflect the differences between fixed-income markets and OTC equity markets,” Sifma President Ken Bentsen said. “We believe that process will take additional time.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Tiny Piece of Plastic Is Helping Farmers Use Far Less Water
Evergrande Debt Crisis Is Financial Stress Test No One Wanted
Microsoft and an Army of Tiny Telecoms Are Part of a Plan to Wire Rural America
In Amazon’s Flagship Fulfillment Center, the Machines Run the Show
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.