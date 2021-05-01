Bond Market’s Inflation Bulls Get Powell Go-Ahead to Double Down

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Capo McCormick
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market’s inflation bulls seem to have gotten a green light from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to double down on wagers that price pressures will only intensify in the months ahead.

The renewed mojo for the reflation trade follows Powell’s reaffirmation this week of the central bank’s intention to let the world’s biggest economy run hot for some time as it recovers from the pandemic. The Fed’s unwavering commitment to ultra-loose policy in the face of robust economic data is what caught traders’ attention. It took on added significance as it coincided with signs infections are ebbing again in the U.S., and as President Joe Biden unveiled plans for trillions more in fiscal spending.

Investors eying all this aren’t ready to give the Fed the benefit of the doubt in its assessment that inflationary pressures will prove temporary. A key bond-market proxy of inflation expectations for the next decade just hit the highest since 2013, and cash has been pouring into the largest exchange-traded fund for Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. Globally, there’s been a net inflow into mutual and exchange-traded inflation-linked debt funds for 23 straight weeks, EPFR Global data show.

The Fed is stressing that inflation’s upswing “is transitory, but we likely won’t have better clarity on this assertion until this initial economic wave from reopening has subsided,” said Jake Remley, a senior portfolio manager at Income Research + Management, which oversees $89.5 billion. “Inflation is a very difficult macro-economic phenomenon to predict in normal times. The uncertainty of a global pandemic and a dramatic economic rebound” has made it even harder.

Ten-year TIPS provide a reasonably priced insurance policy against inflation risk over the coming decade, Remley said. The securities show traders are wagering annual consumer price inflation will average about 2.4% through April 2031. The measure has roared back from the depths of last year, when it dipped below 0.5% at one point in March.

2% Goal

“We want it to average 2%,” Powell said this week regarding the inflation benchmark the Fed targets. “And for that we need to see inflation expectations that are consistent with that, really well-anchored at 2%. We don’t really see that yet.”

The central bank has a long way to go to attain that goal. Its preferred inflation gauge finally rose above 2% in March, clearing that level for the first time since 2018. However, Powell reiterated this week he sees the move as part of an overall trend of one-time price increases as the economy re-opens. He also said employers don’t seem to be bidding up wages yet.

Surging commodities are adding momentum to the reflation trade. Fiscal and monetary stimulus have helped metals ranging from aluminum to iron ore, and home prices are soaring. Next week is also expected to bring another robust jobs report, with forecasts calling for the second straight month of gains exceeding 900,000.

Against that backdrop, the 10-year Treasury yield will likely move to 2% or higher over the next few months -- from just above 1.6% now -- and breakeven inflation rates will keep climbing, said Craig Brothers, a senior portfolio manager and co-head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisors, which manages over $8 billion.

“It’s sort of like the perfect storm” with “the economy getting every benefit possible as the Fed is standing aside and Washington is helping as much as they can,” he said. “What I worry about regarding inflation is that the main areas many people feel, which is in food, energy and shelter, are all going up at a very strong rate.”

Refunding Announcement

Bond traders have another big event on their radar next week. On Wednesday, the Treasury unveils its quarterly issuance plans, and most bond dealers expect it will announce refunding debt sales tallying $126 billion, the same as February.

The expectation is that will again comprise $58 billion of 3-year notes, $41 billion of 10-year notes and $27 billion of 30-year bonds, all to be sold the week of May 10.

However, many firms say the Treasury is poised to begin whittling down its note and bond sales later this year as funding needs have peaked. Some pointed as well to possible cuts to 20-year bond auctions, which the government resumed selling last year after a long hiatus.

What to Watch

The economic calendar:

May 3: Markit U.S. manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMay 4: Trade balance; factory/durable goods/capital goods ordersMay 5: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit U.S. services PMI; ISM servicesMay 6: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfortMay 7: Nonfarm payrolls; wholesale inventories/trade sales; consumer credit

The Fed calendar:

May 3: Powell speaks on community developmentMay 4: San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Dallas Fed’s Robert KaplanMay 5: Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Cleveland Fed’s Loretta MesterMay 6: Kaplan; Mester; Fed financial stability report

The auction calendar:

May 3: 13-, 26-week billsMay 4: 42-day cash-management billsMay 6: 4-, 8-week bills

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global funds hold equity allocations at over three-year high: Reuters poll

    The current run-up in stocks has at least another three months to go, according to fund managers in Reuters polls who kept their recommended equity exposure at last month's more than three-year high and trimmed suggested bond holdings further. Global stocks have been on a tear, buoyed by fiscal stimulus - mainly from the United States - the expected vaccine-driven economic recovery and robust earnings, putting the MSCI world equity index on track for its best monthly performance since November. The Federal Reserve also acknowledged the virus as a risk to an economic recovery.

  • Emotional marketing and an e-mail titan walk into a bar

    In her words, I cover companies like Uber before they become companies like Uber. The best feeling in tech journalism is telling a story about a startup before it becomes a household name. On that note, one of my favorite renewed series at TechCrunch is an EC-1 (Extra Crunch subscription required), a story series that goes through the nitty-gritty of a startup’s story, from its original days to its pivots along the way.

  • Steel Stocks Are Due for a Fall. What to Know.

    Steel prices can’t go up forever. Investors should steer themselves away from companies with more debt and a need to invest and favor those that have strong balance sheets.

  • Sabadell Q1 net profit beats forecasts as UK unit TSB returns to profit

    Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Friday its British unit TSB swung back to a profit in the first quarter after speeding up a cost-cutting plan, however the group's bottom line fell 22% as lending income remained under pressure. The bank reported a net profit of 73 million euros ($88.5 million), above a 56 million euros forecast from analysts polled by Reuters, as it booked fewer provisions for loan losses. Sabadell's net interest income, earnings from loans minus deposit costs, fell 5.8% to 833 million, in line with market forecasts.

  • 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Now To Secure Your Financial Future

    Everyone wants financial security, and there’s really no time like the present to begin taking the steps toward achieving that outcome. Financial security, such as having savings or being able to purchase a home, may seem daunting but are very achievable with small, simple lifestyle changes that you can make today.

  • Minnesota employers ramp up hiring, but some workers remain tentative

    Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is trying to lure workers with signing bonuses of up to $1,000. With 350 open positions, it held a job fair last week that featured a gourmet food bar, DJ and door prizes. Valleyfair boosted wages for some of its seasonal positions by $2 an hour as it looks to fill hundreds of jobs. Famous Dave's, the Minnetonka-based chain of barbecue restaurants, is looking to hire ...

  • 25 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

    Across various publications, experts and reports, a recurring critical theme is the state of the middle class in America and its struggles in an increasingly expensive and transforming society....

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Find out if $1 million in savings is enough for a full retirement in your state. Depending on where you live, you might need to save more for your golden years.

  • Jets pull off NFL draft first with Elijah Moore pick

    The Jets had never taken a quarterback and wide receiver within the first two rounds during the common draft era.

  • U.S. Steel Is Retreating From Greatest Rally in a Generation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. is retreating from the greatest metals rally in two decades even as rival producers post record profits on soaring demand during the economic recovery.The American steelmaker is choosing to pay down debt instead of return money to shareholders and is also scrapping a $1.3 billion plan to revitalize its Mon Valley Works, one of its oldest steel mill operations near Pittsburgh, just as demand for the industrial metal is surging.“As we step forward to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world we must set aside the Mon Valley endless casting and rolling and cogeneration project,” Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in a Friday call with analysts. “So very clearly it’s about the balance sheet, making sure we’re in a good position.”The move comes as a massive vaccine rollout spurs economic reopening across the U.S. and as President Joe Biden’s infrastructure stimulus spending plan gains more support -- two moves that are leading to unprecedented demand for American-made steel. Domestic steel prices are at a record high of $1,500 per ton, a price so high that it costs less for consumers to import foreign steel that still has former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on it.U.S. Steel also said it won’t restart a blast furnace in Granite City, Illinois that services the energy industry, because demand remains too weak to justify it. The decision to keep blast furnaces shut is serving as a frustration to steel buyers who say the American mills simply can’t produce enough to satisfy their needs, and must look elsewhere for as much as two years right when Biden’s infrastructure projects would begin coming online.The Pittsburgh-based producer reported $551 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its first quarter, slightly less than the $555.4 million average estimate of seven analysts in a Bloomberg survey.Investors were already used to a string of fat earnings for American steelmakers, with Steel Dynamics Inc. forecasting better results ahead after a record first-quarter profit earlier in the month. Nucor Corp., the largest U.S. producer, said this month that order activity is “very robust” and it sees solid non-residential demand into next year.U.S. Steel shares rose 2% to $22.94 at 11:51 a.m. in New York, suggesting investors are encouraged by the company’s decision to hold on to more than $1 billion previously earmarked for pricey capital expenditures.(Updates throughout with details from earnings call)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • ‘She has touched and shaken the world’: Ma’ Khia Bryant is given posthumous diploma at funeral

    Teenager shot four times by officer on same day Derek Chauvin convicted over George Floyd killing

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • UNC’s Chazz Surratt goes to the Vikings in the NFL Draft

    Quarterback turned linebacker selected in third round

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani