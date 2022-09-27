Bond Market Selloff Shows No Signs of Abating With UK Losing 27%

Harry Suhartono
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The worst bond selloff in decades is seeing few signs of ending, with UK notes losing a stunning 27% this year, as central banks on an inflation crackdown are unable to soothe investor concerns about the state of the global economy.

Already down more than 20% from its peak, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index of investment-grade government and corporate bonds dropped for an eighth session. The turmoil in financial markets that has also caused a selloff in stocks is deepening, with speculators betting the British pound will slide below $1, a level that was once virtually unthinkable.

“Bonds and equities are declining in unison,” with the first global bear market for government bonds in seven decades, Deutsche Bank AG analysts including Jim Reid wrote in a research note on Monday.

The bank listed factors including extreme weather events, record-high government debt, an energy crisis and a war in Europe, on top of the fastest inflation in 40 years and “economies careering towards recession.”

Policy makers led by the Federal Reserve rapidly unwinding ultra-easy stances have unleashed the extended plunge in markets, especially with few signs of a shift in their aggressive postures.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yield held a level last seen in 2010. Boston Fed President Susan Collins and her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said additional tightening is needed to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The slump in the pound has caused a record stampede out of UK government bonds, with investors anticipating it will add to the government’s already sizable budget deficit.

As for the euro area, the issue of when the European Central Bank will reduce almost 5 trillion euros ($4.8 trillion) of bonds bought during recent crises is expected to be discussed at officials’ non-policy meeting in Cyprus on Oct. 5 and will likely also be debated at subsequent gatherings, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

