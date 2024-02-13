Bond modified for mother accused of causing her child’s fall from Kansas City high-rise

A Jackson County judge on Tuesday modified the bond for the mother of a 5-year-old boy who fell to his death from the 17th floor of a downtown Kansas City high-rise last fall.

Associate Judge R. Travis Willingham changed the $100,000 cash-only bond for 27-year-old Corrinne O’Connor’s to one that would allow her to post 10% cash.

O’Connor is accused of causing the death of her son Grayson O’Connor, who was found dead in an alley behind the Grand Boulevard Lofts at 10th and Grand Boulevard last November. She allegedly removed safety devices from the window of her apartment, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have charged O’Connor with a felony count of child endangerment resulting in the death of Grayson.

O’Connor appeared in court Tuesday in shackles and dressed in a green jail jumpsuit alongside her defense attorney, Anthony Vibbard with the Missouri Public Defender Office.

Vibbard had requested that O’Connor be released from jail on her own recognizance without having to post bail. Vibbard told the judge that O’Connor was not a flight risk, she would live with a nearby relative and use the bus system to arrive at court. He said O’Connor understood the severity of the case surrounding the death of her son Grayson.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Brady Twenter argued O’Connor was a flight risk due to the severity of the case.

A passerby discovered Grayson in the alley on Nov. 27. When officers responded, they noticed a lone open window on the 17th floor and went upstairs.

There, they asked O’Connor where her son was, and she allegedly replied that he had gone out the window, according to court documents. She did not call 911 to report his fall, authorities said.

A photo of Grayson O’Connor marks a makeshift memorial on Dec. 27, 2023, in Kansas City. The 5-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway outside of his downtown Kansas City apartment.

Neighbors, angered by Grayson’s death, told The Star there were warning signs of neglect or abuse over the years the two lived in the building. Neighbors reported the abuse to police and state officials.

Cellphone videos filmed by one neighbor and shared with The Star captured audio of Corrinne O’Connor screaming at Grayson, as he sobs. Neighbors also said the household was often low on food and Grayson was frequently unsupervised — sometimes seen wandering the building or heard banging on the door of his apartment when left alone.

Kansas City police were called to the apartment at least eight times since 2018, according to a Star analysis of police records, including a call for a general disturbance and another to check the welfare of a person who was threatening suicide.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch provided information for this story.