A bond over holiday giving: Girl returns to Springfield to ring bells

Dec. 13—A girl who once lived in Springfield and served as a Salvation Army volunteer returned to the Walmart on Bechtle Avenue for holiday bell-ringing.

Kara Snyder, mother of Sarah Snyder, said they moved back to Montana in 2020. Her 10-year-old daughter said she came back from Montana last week just to ring the Salvation Army bells and seek donations.

"We have done it twice," Sarah Snyder said. "This is our second year."

According to the Snyders, they have traveled via plane and train to reach Springfield for the now annual trip.

Sarah Snyder began ringing the bell in 2018, but she has known Salvation Army volunteer Steven Hunter for eight years.

"Sarah went right up to Steven, hugged his leg and told him that he was her best friend," Salvation Army Development Director Ryan Ray said.

Ray called it an incredible bond created between the two volunteers.

When Hunter was asked how he feels when the 10-year-old comes back from Montana to ring the bells, he said. "Ah man, it's the best feeling in the world to know she's coming back to give back."

He said he is proud of her and noted when Sarah Snyder is here, she's not coming to Springfield to visit other people but comes back just to ring the bell.

Hunter said the 10-year-old has seen how to give back since she was younger and learned how giving back comes back to you eventually.

Ray said no only does "Sarah and her mom make a special trip to Springfield to ring with Steven," but she also "bakes and draws and creates crafts that she sells in Montana, so she can place all of her earnings into his kettle."

Sarah Snyder had an initial goal of $500 for donations, but she exceeded that, Kara Snyder said.

"We were selling goods, crafts [paintings, ornaments and other crafts], and donations were also good help," Sarah Snyder explained.

She raised a total of $885.09 in donations for The Salvation Army's red kettle.

"I feel like it's good to get money for kids that can't afford to get clothes or Christmas gifts, and they have helped us," she said.

Her mother, Kara Snyder, said as long as Hunter is ringing, they'll be back.

"We hope that it inspires people, other people, to give back," she said.