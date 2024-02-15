Bond raised for man accused of killing longtime girlfriend in Louisville
Microsoft's Xbox chief Phil Spencer says the console maker is bringing four of its first-party titles to rival platforms.
Three Microsoft Gaming executives are about to share details “about our vision for the future of Xbox” on the brand's official podcast. You can tune in and learn all the details here.
Performance management startup SocialCrowd has raised a $1.6 million pre-seed round led by Bread and Butter Ventures, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Launched in 2020, SocialCrowd is a SaaS platform that provides performance management software, letting companies set goals for their employees and reward them when they are achieved. Speaking to TechCrunch, Raphael Akinsipe, SocialCrowd’s co-founder, likened his product to Fitbit, but for work.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
Retail sales declined more than Wall Street expected in January.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The financing comes five years after Arnergy, a provider of solar power systems to homes and businesses, secured a $9 million Series A round in 2019. Founded in 2013 by Femi Adeyemo and Kunle Odebunmi, Arnergy was launched as a provider of sustainable energy services intended to deliver clean and reliable energy for businesses or homes. The company’s energy systems are tailored to tackle intermittent and grid unreliability issues, enabling residential customers and businesses across hospitality, education, finance, agriculture, and healthcare to access and install affordable and reliable distributed energy systems.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
Sony has lowered its PlayStation 5 sales forecast for fiscal 2023 significantly and now expects to sell 21 million units, down from a previous forecast of 25 million.
Shaquille O’Neal, who got his NBA start with the Magic, is now just the third player in league history to have his jersey retired by three different teams.
In a 2020 survey from Electric Cloud, 58% of developers blamed software bugs on test infrastructure and process issues -- not design defects. The market for software testing solutions is quite massive, unsurprisingly, with one estimate pegging it at $55.98 billion. Antithesis, which emerged from stealth today, was founded by the team behind FoundationDB, the distributed database platform, which Apple quietly acquired in 2015.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Finom, a European challenger bank aimed at SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and freelancers, has raised €50 million ($54 million) in a Series B equity round of funding. Founded out of the Netherlands in 2019, Finom lets businesses open up an online bank account in minutes and receive an IBAN (international bank account number) to support cross-border transactions. On top of that, customers also receive physical or virtual bank cards, expense management tools, and integration support for accounting software.
Bob W, a marketplace for premium short-term apartment rentals, has raised €40 million ($43 million) in a Series B round of funding. Founded out of Finland in 2018, Bob W touts itself as a "tech-enabled hospitality operator," with some 3,000 "aparthotels" offered for rent in 17 cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Athens, London, Berlin, Madrid, and Helsinki. There's no escaping the myriad incumbents that have long operated in Bob W's space, from U.S. juggernauts such as Airbnb to Europe's very own Booking.com.
Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.