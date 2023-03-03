Bond raised for Naples attorney accused of fatally striking bicyclist, fleeing crash

Following the state's request, a judge has raised the bond for a Naples attorney accused of striking a bicyclist, fleeing the crash last December.

Collier Judge Elizabeth Krier on Monday OK'd the raise for Giselle Guzman, 30. The court raised the bond Wednesday.

Guzman, accused of fatally striking Alberto Martinez, 45, on Dec. 9 and fleeing, initially faced a $30,000 bond. That rose this week to $50,000, court records indicate.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and formally waived her Jan. 17 arraignment, which granted her absence from court hearings related to her case.

That day, prosecutors asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier to increase her bond, initially set at $30,000.

The state sought to raise the bond to mirror that of a homicide charge, citing Guzman's absence from all scheduled court hearings.

Krier this week also barred contact with the victim's next of kin, the anonymous 911 caller and listed witnesses.

Donald Day, who represents Guzman in the case, has asked for a jury trial in Martinez's death.

Court records indicate her next court appearance is a March 30 case management conference.

