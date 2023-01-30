Bond reconsideration hearing set for Tuesday for former youth advocate accused of rape

A bond hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 31 for Opollo Johnson, the former youth advocate accused of rape by one of the teenagers he met through his mentoring duties. Johnson's attorney Michael Schwartz is asking Chatham County Superior Court Judge Penny Haas Freesemann to grant his client $15,000 bond and to release Johnson with an electronic monitoring device based on evidence now available through Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

On July 27, 2022, Johnson, 47, was arrested by Savannah Police detective James Coleman, after Johnson was accused of rape of by a teenager he counseled through his work as a life navigator with Deep Center or the county's Work Readiness Enrichment Program (WREP) program.

During an initial hearing last August, Johnson presented 14 character letters written by people close to Johnson — ranging from his girlfriend, neighbors, community activists, authors and co-workers, all of whom asked the court to grant Johnson bond. In the preliminary hearing held on Sept. 21, 2022, the Chatham County Recorder’s Court denied bond on the grounds that Johnson posed “a significant risk of danger to a person or property in the community” and a “significant risk of committing a felony pending trial.”

The Chatham County grand jury indicted Johnson on Oct. 5 with charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and false imprisonment.

GBI reports and DNA analysis provide new information

Schwartz of New South Law filed a motion for bond reconsideration on Jan. 24, in which he cited newly available Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports, including a December 2022 lab report that shows the analysis of male DNA obtained from the victim cannot be individualized to Johnson.

“The State has not disclosed the lab report for the anal swab analysis, so it is unclear whether the anal swab contained insufficient DNA to build a “profile,” or whether the swab contained a mixture of male DNA that could not be attributed to Mr. Johnson,” Schwartz argued. The GBI files are not publicly available because the court case remains active.

Schwartz also alleged that at the time of the August 2022 hearing details were not available concerning the teen accuser's background and juvenile record.

He argued that Johnson’s upstanding community work as a mentor and entrepreneur since his release from prison in 2021 and the character letters presented in August paint the “picture of a man unlikely to have committed the alleged offense and likely to comply with bond conditions pending trial or dismissal of this case.”

As part of the proposed bond order, Schwartz said that Johnson would pay for the electronic monitoring device. The monitoring company would be responsible for notifying the court if Johnson commits any bond violations, in addition to providing weekly reports to the defendant’s attorney and the Office of the Chatham County District Attorney. As part of the proposed order, Schwartz is also asking Johnson “not have any contact with non-family members under the age of eighteen,” the victim, or any witnesses in the case.

