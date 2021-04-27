Bond reduced for accused Domino's shooter

William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·2 min read

Apr. 26—MORGANTOWN — The 19-year-old charged with shooting another man in the shoulder in the parking lot of the Pleasant Street Domino's had his bond reduced significantly at a hearing Monday.

Justin Lamar is charged with malicious wounding, which carries a possible penalty of 2-10 years in prison. Lamar turned himself in to the Morgantown Police Department April 15, and has been held in North Central Regional Jail on $75, 000 bond since that time.

Lamar appeared with his attorney Lance Rollo before Magistrate Sandy Holepit for a scheduled preliminary hearing Monday. However, after speaking with his attorney, Lamar waived that hearing.

Rollo then asked Holepit to reduce Lamar's bond. He said Lamar had no criminal history, and his family would ensure he made it to his court dates.

Lamar's grandmother, sister and a male who appeared to be about his age were at the hearing. Rollo said that even $25, 000 would be hard for Lamar's family to afford, and asked for a reduction to $10, 000.

Rollo said Lamar told him he was in quarantine in jail and indicated his life had been threatened. The alleged victim, identified in a criminal complaint as ELD, may have some "nefarious ties " to people down there, Rollo said.

Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher agreed Lamar had no criminal history and was young. She told Holepit she believed a personal recognizance bond would be inappropriate in this case and took no other position.

Holepit granted the bond reduction to $10, 000 and made Lamar promise to "keep yourself out of trouble, be good, and come to court."

"A man is only as good as his word, " Holepit said. "And a woman, too ; a woman is only as good as her word."

Lamar said he understood and wouldn't let Holepit down.

A video of the incident was posted to the social media platform TikTok, and has 2.6 million views as of Monday.

The video starts with two men walking toward a man who matches the description of what Lamar was wearing on that day—a red shirt.

"Dad, he's a got a ..." one male says.

The man approaching Lamar then appears to pull something from his pants, the MPD said it was a baton, and starts to run toward Lamar. At this point, Lamar is seen holding what looks like a pistol.

The shooting itself is not captured on video. Three shots are heard, and then a woman screams, "Justin." One more shot and what sounds like a scream of pain follow, and the video ends.

The video was posted to an account containing profanity in its username. The video is linked on Twitter @WillDean_DP.

Tweet @DominionPostWV

