Bond reduced in overturned Norwich amputee assault case. Here's why.

NEW LONDON — A New London Superior Court judge on Thursday reduced the bond of a man whose 2019 conviction in a gruesome Norwich assault case was reversed by the state Appellate Court.

Judge Hillary Strackbein reduced the original bond for 31-year-old Kristopher Prudhomme from $350,000 to $180,000 after his public defender, Andrew O’Shea, of the Kirschbaum Law Group, argued much had changed since his client’s December 2016 arrest and subsequent conviction.

A jury in December 2018 found Prudhomme guilty of first-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence in connection with an October 2016 incident in a Norwich apartment.

Stock cop siren

Prosecutors contended Prudhomme choked his housemate, Michael Lovering, with a corset lace after Lovering confessed to sleeping with Prudhomme’s girlfriend. When police arrived at the scene 14 hours later, Lovering’s legs, which had been tucked underneath him at the time of the assault, had been without circulation so long they needed to be amputated below the knees.

Prudhomme was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May 2019 – a conviction the state appeals’ court overturned in a January ruling that cited errors made by New London Superior Court Judge Barbara Jongbloed during her direction to jurors before they began deliberating the case.

More: Early childcare providers in CT want $700 million from the state next year. Here's why.

The court determined Jongbloed should have informed jurors they could take into consideration any possible “inadequacies” with the Norwich Police Department’s investigation of the case.

A petition is pending for the state Supreme Court to take up the appeal.

O’Shea asked his client’s bond be dropped to no more than $75,000, with a 10% cash bond option. He said Prudhomme faces “dramatically reduced exposure,” even if re-convicted after a new trial.

More: Killingly's longtime recreation director leaves at the end of March. Here's her legacy.

O’Shea said the original $350,000 bond was set when Prudhomme still faced the first-degree strangulation charge a jury later acquitted him of. He said Prudhomme has already served three years of his 10-year sentence and has received no disciplinary “tickets” while in prison. He also presented several letters of support written on Prudhomme’s behalf and said his client had a “massive” community support system to draw on if released.

Story continues

O’Shea said the Appellate Court’s ruling highlighted weaknesses in the state’s case and it was “physically impossible” for his client to have committed the assault as alleged.

More: This 85-year-old Norwich car salesman has been on the job for almost 60 years.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney, who prosecuted the case, argued Prudhomme “stands convicted of serious crimes after a jury trial” and objected to any bond vacancy.

“A substantial bond is warranted,” he said. “This involved injuries as serious as I’ve seen come through here.”

Carney questioned the characterization of the state’s case as “weak.”

More: How long could the Correa siblings be in prison for the brutal Lindquist family murders?

“I saw the state’s case and saw everything the defense threw at it,” he said. ”And yet the state still convicted. I strongly believe that if this case is re-tried, the state will win again.”

Strackbein, in setting the new bond, said such a safeguard was needed during this period of “homeostasis” as the state’s highest court decides whether to intervene.

Prudhomme, back in the same courthouse he was convicted in three years ago, did not speak during Thursday's proceeding.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Bond lowered in case of assault that left Norwich victim legless