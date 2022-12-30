Bond reduced for robbery suspect to treat cancer, gangrene

Dec. 29—GOSHEN — A robbery suspect may finally be getting some medical relief in the coming weeks after receiving a public defender early in December.

During his initial hearing on Dec. 1, Samuel Hill told Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno that he needed to get out of jail in order to receive medical treatment for several conditions including a brain tumor and requested an immediate bond reduction hearing. At the time, Christofeno explained to Hill, 55, that he could not hold a bond reduction hearing without the bond report, a process which can take several weeks. In the meantime, he was able to appoint Matthew Johnson from the Elkhart County Public Defenders Office to serve as Hill's attorney, but held the bond at $75,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Elkhart police were called to Kroger, 13 W. Hively Ave., in reference to an unusual robbery. According to the affidavit, Darik Stark was operating his register and was being supervised by Shaneice Carter because it was his first day operating a register. Stark explained that a customer was coming through the line and when he opened the register an known middle aged black man wearing a white beanie reached over the customer and into the register, stealing $300 and taking off, the affidavit reads. Stark attempted to push the man's hand away, and the customer and Carter also tried to stop the man from fleeing but were unsuccessful, with Carter suffering a broken fingernail and the white beanie left at the scene, per the affidavit. The store's assistant manager Kenneth Izak told offers police surveillance footage that confirmed the story.

On Feb. 18, a Crime Stoppers tip named Hill as the man and Carter was presented a photo lineup where she also identified Hill, the affidavit reads. Law enforcement in Coloma also indicated the person in the surveillance video was Hill, and the affidavit says Hill made admissions to the robbery to other people.

During Thursday's court proceedings, with a bond report filed Dec. 20, Johnson went on to explain to Christofeno some of the amassing of medical conditions Hill has been suffering from despite being in custody at the jail since mid-November. The conditions are quite serious, including a malignant cancerous brain tumor at risk of hemorrhage, and gangrene in one of his feet due to diabetes. Johnson went on to explain that Hill has been going to radiology appointments regularly in South Bend, and missed an appointment where he was expected to schedule brain surgery on Nov. 19 due to being in jail. His foot needs to be rewrapped at the jail daily while he awaits future amputation which cannot happen while he's incarcerated.

"Mr. Hill has some of the most major medical problems that I've seen with anyone in the jail," Johnson said, adding that the jail is only able to offer him Tylenol for pain and nothing else.

Christofeno agreed to reduce Hill's bond to $35,000 corporate surety. Johnson told the court that Hill also has immense support from his family and his church that would help him get to his court and medical appointments.

His court date remains scheduled for June 5.

DUSTIN MCKEE

A status conference was held for a man accused of murdering his roommate ahead of a scheduled Jan. 23 trial.

Dustin McKee, 31, is accused of killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, on Aug. 25, 2021. McKee is being charged with one count of murder and a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Elkhart officers responded to a call at the two's apartment home at 424 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Regarding an argument between McKee and Lowe around 7:50 p.m. that day. According to the probable cause affidavit, there were no allegations of the fight, but the two had been drinking, and there was no information on what the disagreement had been about, but that Lowe had agreed to move out within two days' time following a discussion with police.

Yet then, according to the affidavit, 90 minutes later, McKee himself called 911 to say he'd shot Lowe, who, according to McKee, kept harassing him after police left the residence so he shot him. In statements to police at the time, McKee said he "didn't want to do it," and that he "didn't want it to happen," according to the affidavit.

The trial had been scheduled for Dec. 5, but McKee's attorney Jeffrey Majerik had been sick for several weeks, so it was held until a future date. With no new information to report, an additional trial status conference was scheduled for the case on Jan. 19 ahead of the newly scheduled Jan. 23 trial date.

JOSEPH THOMPSON

One of two men accused of an attempted carjacking attended circuit court for a trial status conference on Thursday.

Joseph Thompson, 37, along with Jessie Haradon, 40, are accused of attempted robbery, battery, theft, resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant on July 5. According to Goshen city officers, they were dispatched to Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 5:56 p.m. to investigate a car theft in progress.

There, they found Alan Bautista, 18, who reported being the victim of the attempted carjacking, during which he was battered and suffered a minor scrape to his arm that did not require medical attention. He told officers that Thompson and Haradon had also impersonated police officers, according to the report.

During Thursday's court proceedings, public defender Johnson asked to continue Thompson's Jan. 23 trial date. It was continued to June 19.

SAMUEL BYFIELD

Christofeno advised a murder suspect to stop writing letters to the court on Thursday.

Samuel Byfield, 22, is accused in the stabbing death of Wayne Bontrager, 73, Goshen, on Feb. 14. According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager's vehicles from Bontrager's Meadowlark Cars Goshen lot, when Byfield and Bontrager got into an altercation, which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife.

Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly returned to the vehicle and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20.

Byfield was initially arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft, and leaving the scene of a crash, but his charge was increased to murder and his bond was revoked after Bontrager died on May 8 as a result of injuries sustained.

After several competency evaluations and continuations as the court awaited those evaluations, the decision was made on Nov. 21 that Byfield was competent to stand trial but in the mean time, Christofeno recommended to Byfield to stop writing him letters, because he can't act on them and reminded Byfield that he would need to have correspondence through his attorney. Byfield's trial is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.