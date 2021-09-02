Bond reduction denied for Irwin man accused in bar stabbing

Sep. 2—An Irwin man will remain in jail on $150,000 bond after a Westmoreland County judge on Thursday denied a request to lower his bond.

Public defender David Mulock said Joshua James Robison, 25, would live in Irwin and have two job possibilities if released. But Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio shot down the request.

"I'm convinced that the bond is appropriate," she said.

Robison has been in the Westmoreland County Prison since December after being arrested in connection with a stabbing. His bond was doubled from $75,000 to $150,000 after prosecutors added attempted homicide charges in connection with the Dec. 28 assault of two brothers at Brandy's on Main in Irwin.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda argued against the nominal bond request, citing Robison's past criminal history and potential sentence if convicted. The man who was stabbed underwent emergency surgery to repair a wound to his throat, Powanda said.

"These are extremely serious charges," he said. "Mr. Robison is facing a substantial period of incarceration. He's a substantial flight risk."

Police said Robison punched one man inside the bar and the man's younger brother followed the suspect outside, where he was stabbed in the neck. Robison told investigators he was protecting himself and felt threatened by one of the brothers earlier in the night.

Trial is tentatively scheduled for later this month.

Robison has a preliminary hearing set for Friday in a separate case in which he is accused by police of making false claims that a guard at the Hempfield jail threatened to sexually assault a prisoner.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .