Bond reduction denied in September 2020 murder case

Sep. 1—A Rockwall man will remain in Hunt County custody after a state district judge denied a reduction in his bond on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Damien Christian Osborn was indicted alongside a Royse City woman in connection with the death last fall of a Greenville teenager.

Osborn, 19, was indicted on one count of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, after previously receiving an indictment on a separate charge of aggravated assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Defense attorney Mitchell Dooley requested a hearing to consider Osborn's bond on the indictments. The hearing was conducted Monday morning in the 196th District Court, after which Judge Andrew Bench denied the bond reductions and scheduled a hearing to consider discovery evidence for Oct. 8.

A trial date has not yet been set in the case.

Osborn remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of a total of $1 million bond.

Osborn was indicted on both indictments in February by the Hunt County grand jury.

Lauren Brooke Bohme was also indicted in February on a charge of capital murder and has pleaded not guilty. A hearing on discovery evidence is scheduled Sept. 10 in the 196th District Court.

Bohme, 19, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday in lieu of $1 million bond.

Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020 by stabbing him with a knife, while in the course of committing or attempting to commit a burglary of a habitation.

The initial aggravated assault indictment filed against Osborn alleged he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Murder is punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.