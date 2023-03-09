Bond reduction request denied in Sellersburg attempted murder case

Mar. 8—CLARK COUNTY — The lowering of a bond in the case of a Georgetown man charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting his wife in the chest last month in Sellersburg has been denied.

During a hearing on March 1, Jordan C. Cunningham, 22, requested his $250,000 cash-only bond to be reduced to $25,000.

According to court records multiple people testified in Cunningham's defense at the hearing in Clark Circuit Court No. 1. One person testified for the prosecution.

Judge Nick Karaffa denied the bond alteration request on March 3.

Cunningham was still in custody in Clark County as of Wednesday afternoon.

He has a warrant in Floyd County for felony charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury prosecutors said are connected to the shooting.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the Floyd County case, Cunningham's wife told police he attacked her at their home in Georgetown on Feb. 20, before shooting her at a family member's home in Sellersburg later that day. After the shooting a doctor at the University of Louisville Hospital told the victim she'd sustained broken ribs on Feb. 20 and those injuries aren't related to the gunshot wound.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested Cunningham at the Autumn Ridge subdivision in Sellersburg on Feb. 20 in connection to the shooting.

In Clark County he's facing felony charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact the CCSO at 812-246-6996 to speak with an officer. Advocates can also be contacted at clarkcosheriff.com by selecting the domestic violence tab.