Bond reduction requests denied in drug ring case; four to remain in Monroe County Jail

Monroe County Courthouse

Four men accused of running a drug ring in Monroe County were denied their requests to have their bonds reduced and to be released from the Monroe County Jail on GPS tether bracelets.

Attorneys for Ditaina Ronnell Adams, Ronald Lee Adams, and Paris Orlander Bridgeforth were unsuccessful Thursday in attempting to get their clients' current bond requirements reduced from a $500,000 cash surety each down to a $100,000 surety. Trevor Jesse Foreman’s attorney was also unsuccessful in attempting to get his client's $350,000 surety bond reduced to $100,000.

The four men were arrested April 28 in a series of raids by the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services (MANTIS). The Monroe County Prosecutor is charging the four with felony firearm and drug counts for allegedly running a drug distribution network. All four deny the charges.

“My client insists on his innocence and is looking forward to his day in court to prove such,” said Amber Lee-O’Brien, the attorney for Trevor Jesse Foreman.

The attorneys appeared over Zoom at the bond reduction request hearing. The defendants also appeared over Zoom from special booths within the jail located just across Second Street.

Attorneys for the defense argued that the bail requests were necessary in order to get their clients out of jail and into an environment where they could easily go over all of the data that has come from the 16 cell phones and one laptop that were seized during their arrests. They also argued that they had not had enough time to go over the evidence presented to them in discovery. Further, they argued that going over the data within the jail was unreasonably cumbersome and would take much longer than it would if their clients were released with ankle monitoring GPS bracelets.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Beaudry said that the prosecutor’s office has been very upfront with what they have done with the data, keeping the defense up to date on when they sent the devices to a specialized digital forensics lab, when they got data and that they have shared PDFs of the found data with the defense. She also questioned if it would really take as much time as the defense claimed to go over the data, and asked why defense counsel couldn’t meet with their defendants in a Monroe County Courthouse jury room.

Story continues

Edward A. Bajoka, the attorney representing Ronald Lee Adams, said that while the PDF files were one thing, they still have not received the “raw data” from the phones to provide a complete picture of what happened when the four were arrested. Not all of the devices seized include data that will be relevant to the prosecution, Beaudry said, but defense attorneys still said they wanted to review everything.

Beaudry also disputed the defense’s claims that their alleged crimes were non-violent in nature, and said that they could very easily resume selling narcotics with a GPS tether attached to them.

Judge Vitale asked if the data all had to be reviewed before the preliminary hearing happens, and since Beaudry said it would not be necessary, Vitale denied the bail reduction request and the case will proceed.

“We disagree with the court’s decision regarding bond, and we look forward to continuing the fight at the preliminary examination in September,” Bajoka said.

The four will remain in the Monroe County Jail until their preliminary hearing on September 8, in which Beaudry said “10 to 12” witnesses will be called.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bond reduction request denied in drug ring case