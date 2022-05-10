Bond remains same for Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges

Rick McCrabbLauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

May 10—The attorney for a Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, wanted his $75,000 bond lowered to $25,000 due to his medical issues.

But Jackie Welp from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office argued the bond should remain the same.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster agreed and said the bond was "appropriate" considering the seriousness of the charges.

Besides the bond, Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, must wear a GPS device and stay away from the alleged victims, according to court records.

He was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 3 on five counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition — all felonies — and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10.

Philpot's hearing motion was set for 10 a.m. July 13 and his trial was set for Aug. 22-26, according to court records.

Philpot was wheeled into the courtroom and he told Oster, just weeks before he was arrested, he had three surgeries scheduled in Dayton: a hip replacement, lower back and two hernia operations. He said the back surgery would allow him to walk again.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Caldwell County shooting remains at large, possibly armed, authorities say

    The man, identified by authorities as 47-year-old Pedro Gallegos, is "considered armed and dangerous"

  • Third and final defendant in 2013 fatal Turlock shooting abruptly makes a plea deal

    The other two co-defendants took plea deals last year.

  • GE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies

    General Electric's healthcare unit said on Tuesday it had increased output of dye used for medical scans and tests at its factory in Ireland and shipped products by air to help combat shortages caused by the suspension of its Shanghai factory. The news comes after the Greater New York Hospital Assn (GNYHA) warned on May 4 of temporary supply shortages of GE Healthcare's iodinated contrast media — specifically its Omnipaque products made in Shanghai. "We are working around the clock to expand capacity of our iodinated contrast media products," a spokesperson said after the company had to close its Shanghai facility for several weeks due to local COVID-19 policies.

  • Taiwan activist says he did forced labor in China

    STORY: Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-governmental organization in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017. Later that year, a Chinese court found him guilty of subversion. He was released from jail and returned to Taiwan last month.Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Li said he was forced to make clothing including shoes and gloves during his time in jail, working 11-12 hours a day with few days off, while not being allowed to speak to most other prisoners. Li said he was neither tortured nor beaten but that he had considered himself to have been "kidnapped" by the Chinese government.Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control, while democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by the Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

  • Tesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown

    STORY: Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well under capacity on Tuesday (May 10), as companies in the Chinese mega-city struggle to ramp up output during a tightening COVID lockdown. The plant reopened three weeks ago and was shown in state media as an example of what can be achieved despite restrictions. But Elon Musk's automaker has now halted most of its production there due to problems securing parts. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, it planned to produce less than 200 cars on Tuesday, well below previous levels. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID lockdown.Many of the hundreds of companies reopening factories here have struggled to bring production lines back up to speed while keeping workers on-site in a "closed loop" system. Shanghai is a vital centre for commerce, finance and manufacturing. But curbs there, and in other major cites such as Beijing, have lead to huge uncertainty about China's economic outlook.Beijing says its zero-COVID policy, with all its restrictions, puts "life first", but it increasingly jars with an outside world gradually returning to pre-COVID life, even as cases spread.

  • Rapper Young Thug arrested for gang-related charges

    The rapper has been arrested along with 27 other members and associates of his record label YSL.

  • Stock Futures Bounce, Tesla, Twitter, Bitcoin And AMC In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures bounce as investors buy dip after lowest S&P 500 close in a year; Tesla sees China sales, export slump as Shanghai factory hit by Covid lockdowns; Twitter shares extend slide as short seller cautions on Musk re-pricing takeover; Bitcoin prices find support after dipping below $30,000 and AMC shares leap as 'The Batman" drive Q1 sales rebound.

  • Ex-Goldman Partner’s Testimony Sought in Investor Suit Over 1MDB

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investors are seeking sworn testimony from a former partner at the bank as part of a class action lawsuit accusing the bank and its top management of making misleading statements about the 1MDB scandal.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Comply With EU Content Rules After Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the leading officials from the European Union paid a visit to Elon Musk in Texas, and came away convinced the billionaire will keep Twitter Inc. on the right side of lawmakers.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit

  • Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Ready to 'Break Away' From the Traditional Monarchy

    We’ve known for sometime that Prince William and Kate Middleton are leading the charge to usher in a new, modern monarchy while the couple’s respective roles as senior royals continue to expand. Already, there’ve been a number of reports concerning different ways the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to streamline the House of Windsor. […]

  • Mater Dei football players allegedly sexually assaulted teammate, police record says

    A Santa Ana Police Department document obtained by The Times alleges several Mater Dei football players sexually assaulted a teammate in the locker room of the high school athletic powerhouse.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Ex-corrections officer dead, murder suspect in custody after chase in Indiana ends in crash

    A former corrections officer who was on the run for more than a week after authorities accused her of helping a capital murder suspect escape from an Alabama jail died Monday, authorities said.

  • Woman strips, urinates on floor of Georgia Walmart after profanity-laced tirade, police say

    Police said she was searching for prophylactics when she started cursing at employees and throwing things at them.

  • Man hit in head with hammer, stabbed in Portland robbery

    Police say arriving officers found the victim in a pool of blood on Saturday afternoon. A 28-year-old man was arrested.

  • Timeline: Events in the disappearance, death of Florida 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

    The body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered Sunday, May 9, 2021.

  • Deemed justifiable: 2-minute jail fight between Jacksonville inmate and another twice his size ends in death

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office ruled Coty Riley's death in a jail fight as a justifiable non-murder homicide.

  • Vicky White dies after U.S. marshals catch her and escaped felon Casey White in Evansville

    The investigation into the escape of inmate Casey White and disappearance of corrections officer Vicky White has drawn national headlines.

  • NEW DETAILS: Bus driver told kids to duck as woman opened fire on elementary school bus

    Neighbors said the woman who fired the gun lives on the same street.