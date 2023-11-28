Bond remains, trial requested for man accused of brutal assault

Nov. 28—GRAYSON — An attorney for a man accused of a violent domestic assault last month argued he received key statements via social media that could vindicate his client.

Tristan G. Mitchell, 27, of Olive Hill, initially appeared on Tuesday for a bond hearing in Carter County Circuit Court alongside his attorney, Michael Curtis, who had filed a motion to lower Mitchell's $250,000 cash bond.

Mitchell was indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies, including first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree child abuse and wanton endangerment.

According to a former Carter County Sheriff's deputy's testimony, the adult victim fled to a neighbor's home after Mitchell allegedly beat her face and head, forced her to perform oral sex against her will, threatened to shoot her and dragged an infant on the ground.

After the case was bound to Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips, Curtis entered a not-guilty plea to all nine charges on Mitchell's behalf and requested a bond hearing on Nov. 8.

With two of the arresting officers prepared to testify before Judge Phillips to aid in her bond decision, Curtis asked the judge if the current bond could include property instead of full cash.

Phillips responded modifying the bond — allowing property in place of or in addition to cash, which would allow a lien on an equal value of property — was the purpose of Tuesday's hearing.

After a brief conversation with Mitchell, Curtis withdrew his motion for the bond hearing, adding he anticipates prosecutors to dismiss the charges after Mitchell provided Facebook messages from the alleged victim that he considered "100% exculpatory."

Phillips responded she could not answer for what the Commonwealth would or wouldn't do and considering a motion to dismiss hadn't been filed despite the messages, the only purpose of Tuesday was to discuss bond.

"I don't speak for them," Phillips said, in response to if the Commonwealth would dismiss any current charges.

Curtis said the bond hearing would only allow for testimony, which he had already heard during a preliminary hearing in district court, where Carter District Judge Rupert Wilhoit determined enough evidence existed to pass the case to the grand jury.

"This court has not," Phillips retorted, adding the purpose of Tuesday's testimony was not for Curtis, but for her to make a decision on bond at the attorney's previous request.

Curtis still elected to withdraw the motion for a hearing and Phillips left the $250,000 cash bond for Mitchell as set.

Curtis said the Facebook messages had been sent off to be verified and mentioned an earlier filed motion for a speedy trial.

Phillips said issues about the remainder of outstanding evidence — including the validity of the alleged exonerating information — and a trial date would be discussed Dec. 4 during Mitchell's first pre-trial conference.

In previous reports, The Daily Independent mistakenly reported Mitchell faced a maximum of 20 years in prison due to first-degree sodomy being a class B felony.

However, first-degree sodomy becomes a class A capital offense when it results in serious physical injury which aligns with the statute in which Mitchell is charged, changing his maximum sentence to 50 years to life in prison.