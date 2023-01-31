Bond revoke request denied in witness intimidation case connected with suspended Somerset DA

Jan. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A motion to revoke the bond of a Windber woman accused of violating a no-contact order in relation to a case involving her husband — suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas — was denied Tuesday.

Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III heard a motion from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday to revoke the bond of Amy Lee Thomas, 37, who had been charged on July 27 with intimidation of a witness, hindering apprehension, prosecution or punishment of another and obstruction of administration of law.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Amy Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages in April to a Westmoreland County woman and drove to her residence, attempting to stop her from testifying against Jeffrey Thomas, who had been accused of assaulting Amy Thomas.

The woman reported to police that she saw Jeffrey Thomas assault his wife while on a FaceTime call in a moving vehicle in May 2021. The woman reported that she saw him punching his wife at least 10 times.

Jeffrey Thomas was subsequently charged on April 25 with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Amy Thomas had intimidated the woman by representing her father-in-law in a civil case against the woman in which she owed him money. The woman claimed that one of the text messages sent to the woman said that Amy Thomas would sue her.

Amy Thomas' attorney, Dave Beyer, said that looking back she acknowledged she probably should not have represented her father-in-law in the matter.

Krumenacker said that he believed that a magisterial judge would have picked up on any misconduct even not knowing if there was a no-contact order as a part of her bond.

After denying the motion, Krumenacker noted that Amy Thomas is not to have any direct or indirect contact with the woman.