Bond revoked based on new charges

May 2—The bond of John Dempsey Rector, 40, facing a trial for theft of tent poles, was revoked following a hearing in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month.

The bond was revoked because of a new theft charge. Rector will now be held in jail until his June 23 trial.

Rector is to go on trial for stealing tent poles valued at more than $2,500 occurring on Sept. 26, 2020. The theft was investigated by Sheriff's Office Investigators David Hamby and Bo Kollros.

While out on bond awaiting trial on that charge, Dempsey was arrested in December on a charge of stealing property from a storage building beside property owned by his father on Bullard Lane.

In that incident, Rector is accused of entering the unsecured storage building multiple times while the owner was away.

Evidence in that case includes video from a surveillance camera. Stolen property was returned to the owner.

During the bond revocation hearing, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Judge Gary McKenzie Rector was out on a $7,500 bond in the tent poles case when he was arrested for burglary, theft and simple possession.

Hamby testified for the state that the latest theft was captured on surveillance video which was used to identify Rector as a suspect in that latest case.

Defense attorney James Hargis argued that while the video shows Rector present on the victim's property, there was no witness to the theft or what was taken. He suggested it was a simple case of trespassing.

McKenzie noted the purpose of bond was to make sure defendants come to court when required and to protect the community.

"I realize I am hearing only one side ..." McKenzie said, but in light of the latest charge, Rector was ordered held without bond until his trial date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com