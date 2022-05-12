Bond revoked for Dayton man accused of setting ex's house on fire

May 11—A Dayton man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire in February before calling to say she "wouldn't like what she found when she got home" returned to jail Tuesday night after his bond was revoked.

Ronald William Pitts, 38, was allowed out on a conditional own recognizance bond and under electronic monitoring following his March 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson and violation of a protection order while committing a felony.

However, the judge on April 26 ordered Pitts held without bond and issued a warrant for his arrest because he "failed to comply with court-ordered bond conditions," according to court records.

Dayton police and fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to a house in the 900 block of Wellmeier Avenue.

"The fire was determined to be a deliberate human act and the crime of aggravated arson," an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

The woman said she has a protection order against Pitts because of previous threats, including to burn her house down, according to the document.

During the investigation, crews found blood smears throughout the house after the suspect had broken glass and destroyed the victim's property. Once Pitts was found, he had blood on his hand and bedding. When police arrested Pitts, he reportedly had keys belonging to the victim, the document stated.

Pitts is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting trial.