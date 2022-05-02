Bond revoked for JSO officer accused of sending nude photos and videos to teen, CCSO says

A judge has revoked bail for a Jacksonville police officer accused of sending nude pictures and videos to teen boys after making contact with a 16-year-old in a gym, according to new court documents.

Alejandro Carmona, a 15-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was arrested in April following a tip to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reporting the 48-year-old officer for exchanging inappropriate pictures with a teenager.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office integrity inspector and the internet crimes against children detectives launched an investigation.

The victim was located and confirmed that he had met Carmona, a Clay County resident, through a friend when he was 16 and would often see the officer at his gym. The teen told police that Carmona used Snapchat to send nude photos and videos and would request them in return, according to CCSO.

Investigators found lewd images of the teen, as well as other underage victims. Carmona was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

In new documents obtained by Action News Jax Monday, three days after being released on bond on his original charges, Carmona returned to the same gym in Green Cove Springs where he was found alone with a 16-year-old boy.

The motion states that Carmona attempted to engage the teen in conversation and offered to spot him—offers that were reportedly ignored.

Because having no contact with minors other than his children was a condition of his bond, Carmona was again taken into custody.

Then in April, a second teenage boy came forward. He, too, told investigators he met Carmona at the gym and estimated the officer had sent him around 50 nude pictures and videos.

Carmona was the subject of 28 complaints during his time with JSO from 2008 to 2021. Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said this number of complaints is unusual.

Dale Carson, our Action News Jax law and safety expert, said this number of complaints is unusual. The complaints range from “bias-based performance” to “rudeness” to “unbecoming conduct” and violation of JSO’s body-worn camera policy.

“When I look at that list, I’m struck by the fact that it’s been going on since 2008,” Carson said. “Mostly, misbehavior by law enforcement is not noted in any real way. But here it has been, which should be a clue to law enforcement that this induvial is suffering from sort of difficulty in relating to people,” Carson said.

Carmona was also linked to an incident in 2020 involving a scuffle between a Jacksonville woman, Brittany Williams, and several JSO officers, which was caught on a body camera.

“Certainly, an individual like that shouldn’t generally be exposed to the public,” Carson said.

Carmona chose not to resign when he was arrested and was placed on emergency suspension, according to Christian Hancock, a public information officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

