Bond revoked for local man pardoned by Bevin

Feb. 3—A Somerset man who recently found himself back in legal hot water after being pardoned as then-Governor Matt Bevin left office in December 2019 has had his bond revoked in a pending local case.

The pardon for 38-year-old Brett Dustin Whittaker was connected to his pleading to two counts of wanton murder for the 2010 crash in Lincoln County that killed a Berea preacher and his wife. He had been accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while he was already on shock probation for a 2006 assault in Madison County.

Last month, Whittaker made news again when he was arrested on January 21 in Rockcastle County on drug and alcohol charges.

According to the arrest citation, Whittaker was passed out in the driver's seat of a truck that was still in drive when police discovered him in the parking lot of Pizza Hut in Mount Vernon. Staff told the state trooper responding that the Ford F-150 had been in the lot for about two hours.

Police ultimately found several large rocks of suspected meth, according to an arrest citation. He was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for a weapon that had been lying beside Whittaker in the passenger seat.

While he has pleaded not guilty to the Rockcastle charges and is currently waiting to see if they will result in an indictment, Whittaker had already been accused of running afoul of the law in Pulaski County.

In January 2021, Whittaker was indicted for Theft By Deception — Cold Checks $10,000 or More in Pulaski County. He was released on a $10,000 surety bond.

He was indicted locally again on January 5 of this year as a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.

Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton filed a motion to revoke Whittaker's bond in the Pulaski theft indictment three days after the Rockcastle arrest. Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker entered a bond decision granting Dalton's motion on Tuesday.

Whittaker is scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on February 24 for a pretrial conference for the local indictments. At press time, Whittaker remained lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.