Bond revoked for man charged with attempted murder in Calhoun County

Jun. 19—A Tennessee man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail Thursday after being arrested in Nashville while out on bond on an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County.

Wesley Jevon Smith, 18, was indicted on an attempted murder charge in Calhoun County in April, court records show. The indictment claims Smith attempted to kill an Anniston man "through the use of a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm," on Oct. 16. An earlier arrest warrant shows Smith being arrested on a robbery charge, apparently stemming from the same incident.

Smith was released on bond after his arrest on the attempted murder charge. According to court documents, he was arrested in Nashville on May 11 on a weapons charge, as well as charges of evading arrest and possessing a controlled substance.

Court records list Smith as a resident of Old Hickory, Tenn.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.