Bond set at $1 million for Dayton man accused of murder in Tuesday shooting

Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 25—A Dayton Municipal Court judge set bond at $1 million for a 45-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dayton earlier this week.

Donnie Tunstall, of Dayton, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records.

He was arraigned in municipal court Friday afternoon and his next hearing was scheduled for July 2.

Tunstall is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Daniel Burch.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dayton police responded to the 500 block of Salem Avenue after residents alerted officers that they saw a man accost another man with a handgun.

"The citizens relayed that the armed individual took the unarmed person he was confronting into the alley east of Lexington Avenue and that several shots were heard," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Wednesday evening. "Dayton police officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to locate an adult male suspect who ran from officers, dropping a handgun as he fled."

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to detain Tunstall, according to court records.

Burch was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a vacant property, Hall said. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries.

Multiple people called 911 regarding the shooting and reported hearing 10 to 12 rounds fired.

One caller said a man exited a blue pickup truck and went over to another man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go," according to dispatch records.

