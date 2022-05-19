Bond set at $1 million for driver involved in fatal wreck

May 18—A 23-year-old man is in custody following a fatal accident on May 15.

Police responded at 8:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Huron Street on reports of a major crash. During the disturbance, and before police arrived, the driver of the pickup, later identified as Alejandro Lopez, drove off, striking three people in the process.

One victim, Jesus Correa-Munoz, 32, died at the scene. A female struck suffered significant injuries and was transported to a hospital. Details of her condition have not been released. The third victim, a female, suffered minor injuries.

Lopez was driving a single cab pickup at the incident, and police began searching for his whereabouts that night.

On Tuesday, Lopez turned himself in to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and charged with murder. Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Ronny McBroom set his bond at $1 million.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Cleburne Police Department at 817-645-0972.