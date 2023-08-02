Bond set at $1 million for father of Lucas Rosales facing sexual assault charges

The father of a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in April, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River made an initial court appearance Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.

Augustine Rosales, 48, is facing charges of rape of a victim under 13-years-old, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He appeared in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday as part of an initial court appearance.

Rosales’ bond in the case was set at $1 million and he was ordered to be on house arrest if he posts bond.

His next court appearance was set for August 10. However that could change if a Montgomery County grand jury indicts him and the case is moved to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

His attorney declined comment after the hearing.

Rosales was accused of sexual assault and charges were filed in Dayton Municipal Court July 21. Rosales was later located and arrested days later in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshal Service. He remained in Cuyahoga County until he was extradited to Montgomery County for his court appearance. He’s been booked in the Montgomery County Jail since Monday.

Police were called out to Rosales’ address on Wellmeier Avenue in Dayton in July on a sexual assault complaint. The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

News Center 7 spoke to Rosales at the same home address listed for him in court records in May when officials were searching for his missing son, Lucas Rosales.

Lucas disappeared in the Great Miami River in late April after he was fishing in the river with his family. His disappearance prompted a two-week long search in the Great Miami River until his body was recovered May 13.

