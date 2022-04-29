Bond set at $1 million for man charged in death of Dayton volleyball bar worker

Apr. 28—Bond was set at $1 million for a man accused of fatally striking a security guard at a Dayton volleyball bar.

Antonio Fountain, 36, was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday for one count each of murder and felonious assault, according to court records.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Fountain reportedly punched a 60-year-old security guard at Setters Volleyball Club on Friday night.

Dayton police responded to Gateway Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday on a report of fight. Officers found Ronnie "Joe" Brown, a security guard for Setters, unconscious on the ground outside, court documents read.

Crews took Brown to Miami Valley Hospital. He died Sunday.

Surveillance video at Setters showed a man, later identified as Fountain, punch Brown on the side of his head while Brown was distracted by a "disorderly subject," according to an affidavit.

"Mr. Brown immediately fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete when he landed," court documents read.

On Tuesday, police announced a warrant had been issued for Fountain. Dayton police Major Brian Johns said officers were in contact with Fountain and that he was supposed to turn himself in Monday night or Tuesday morning, but he didn't show up. Later that afternoon Dayton police said he was in custody.

During a police interview, Fountain confirmed he was at Setters on Friday, but did not confirm or deny hitting Brown, according to court records.

Fountain is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Police and court records show that Fountain has been accused of violence and threats in the past.

In May 2020, Fountain pointed a gun at a man in a drive-thru business on North Main Street, following him outside and firing multiple shots as he fled, a Dayton police report states. The victim told police that Fountain had accused him of disrespecting his wife, who had been in the store a short time earlier.

In that case, Fountain was indicted on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records of the case. He was convicted of the discharging a firearm offense and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Story continues

Dayton Police records include other complaints involving Fountain.

A report filed in 2014 accused Fountain of confronting a female driver on South Main Street and "sucker-punching" her through the driver's side window. The report says Fountain and his passenger disputed the report.

An October 2021 report says two Dayton residents told police that Fountain harassed and threatened them after a domestic incident.

The adjudication of those two cases is not clear at this time.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show that Fountain was convicted in 2015 of an amended charge of menacing in an incident that occurred in Trotwood. He was sentenced to probation.