Bond set at $1 million for man charged in Hamilton beating death

Oct. 14—Bond was set Tuesday in Butler County Court at $1 million for a Florida man charged in a Hamilton beating death last month.

Larry C. Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 apparently by a man who called 911 for help, but didn't know where he was.

Kahreem G. Brown, 24, who has been living with family in the area, but is from Florida, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last week for murder and felonious assault.

At arraignment, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Haughey set his bond at $1 million, noting he did not have ties to the area and could be a flight risk. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 26 for a pre-trial hearing.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ingram died of blunt force trauma and his death was a homicide.

A person called 911 telling the dispatcher, "Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to."

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn't know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located.

In the final call, the person said, "there's been an accident. I put my hands on his quite bad."

The caller said he did not believe the injured man was breathing.

