Bond set at $1 million for Marion man accused of kidnapping woman

Bond has been set at $1 million for a Marion County man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Shane E. Hooper, 35, Marion, was arraigned one one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony, when he appeared on June 8 in Marion Municipal Court. A protection order for the victim was also imposed by the court. He is being held at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.

According to a press release issued Friday by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, on June 3, officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Silver Street to conduct a welfare check. While at that location, officers located a 28-year-old woman who had suffered severe injuries as a result of being assaulted. The injuries were clearly visible, according to investigators.

The woman was initially transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus due to the severity of her injuries.

In the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the the incident during which the woman was injured had occurred at a residence located in the 6000 block Smeltzer Road in Prospect. At that point, the Marion County Sheriff's Office then assumed jurisdiction of the investigation. Sheriff's detectives then identified a suspect in the case and arrested Hooper on June 7.

No additional information about the incident or the investigation has been released. A large portion of the affidavit filed in support of the arrest of Hooper found on the Marion Municipal Court website has been redacted.

According to online records kept by Marion Municipal Court, Hooper is scheduled to appear in municipal court at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Additionally, the case will also be presented to the Marion County Grand Jury on Wednesday, according to officials from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

According to online records maintained by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Hooper was on parole at the time he allegedly kidnapped the woman. He had been released from Marion Correctional Institution in May 2021. He was found guilty of one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, in September 2020 and sentenced to eleven months in prison. He eventually served eight months after being given credit for 55 days served at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion during the course of his trial in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Bond set at $1 million for Marion man accused of kidnapping woman