Bond set at $1 million for three men charged with drug trafficking, possession in Middletown

Sep. 6—Cash bond was set at $1 million for all three men charged with felony trafficking and possession Thursday following a joint investigation with several Butler County agencies.

Mainer Feliz, 29, of Middletown, Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, 28, of New Jersey, and Emanuel Ortega-Moran, 30, of Pennsylvania, were charged after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

All three appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Friday morning for their arraignments and Judge James Sherron set their bond. Their preliminary hearings were set for 9 a.m. Friday.

The men remain in the Middletown City Jail.

Sgt. Rob Whitlock of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) Unit said a search warrant was also executed the same day on a vehicle that had been observed coming and going from the Middletown residence. The vehicle was stopped as it was leaving a Middletown area restaurant and the majority of the pills were found hidden in the vehicle, Whitlock said.

The investigation included the BURN Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the Middletown Division of Police Department.

In total, agents seized approximately 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, valued at $750,000, multiple loaded firearms and digital scales, Jones said.

Whitlock said due to the large amount of pills and guns, federal charges could be file against the suspects