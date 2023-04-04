Bond set at $1 million for Urbana 17-year-old arrested in weekend shooting

Apr. 4—URBANA — An Urbana 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a 22-year-old Urbana man injured.

Charged Monday was Shyquan C. Dorris, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue, authorities said.

Dorris was being held in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, with bond set by Judge Anna Benjamin at $1 million.

Dorris was arrested in connection with the shooting of Jerome Rowell of Urbana outside Jackpot Discount Tobacco, 1901 Philo Road, U.

Rowell, who was shot four times in an arm, leg and buttock, drove himself to the hospital and was expected to survive, Urbana police said.

Police were called to the store about 12:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

According to the police report, two 17-year-olds were leaving the store when a man later identified as Rowell punched one of them. The other juvenile, later identified as Dorris, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired about 10 shots at the victim.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a male wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants on the northeast corner of Colorado and Philo holding a black handgun and shooting toward the south, then running west on Colorado, according to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz. Witnesses also reported seeing a shooting victim limp to a vehicle and drive away, she said.

Police found Dorris at his home and arrested him on an outstanding warrant, Rietz said. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found two firearms and shoes and clothing matching what Dorris was wearing in a video from store surveillance cameras, she said.

Dorris was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction, but there was a warrant out for him for violating his probation, Rietz said.

The next court date for Dorris was set for 3:30 p.m. May 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Agravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony punishable by 21 to 45 years in prison.