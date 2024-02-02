Bond set at $10,000 for Grand Forks man accused of exploiting, stealing from woman

Feb. 1—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man had his initial appearance on Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, for felony theft and exploitation.

David Lee Cooper, 60, is charged with Class A felony theft over $50,000 and Class C felony exploitation of an adult who lacks the ability to consent — between $1,000 and $10,000.

The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Court documents allege that, from 2021 to 2023,

Cooper obtained a total of $116,450

from a woman whose family says has cognitive issues.

During his hearing, which took place at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, Cooper's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center as of Wednesday afternoon.