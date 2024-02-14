Bond set at $100,000 in trafficking case

Feb. 14—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter set bond at $100,000 for a 56-year-old woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) records, defendant Deborah Lee McCullough is also charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

McCullough was represented by public defender Latasha Heflin in Friday's proceedings. The State was represented by Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy.

Heflin said the defendant has been the manager of a convenience store for three years.

"She does have prior drug convictions, she is not currently on probation," Heflin told the court. "I am being told she has no failures to appear and those drug convictions are at least 15 years old."

Heflin requested bond for the defendant be set at $15,000.

Eddy said the prosecution was opposed to the defendant receiving bond.

"She has a prior 2003 conviction that was either for sale of methamphetamine or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine," Eddy told the court. "The State would argue her criminality has obviously increased and argue she's a risk to reoffend and a risk to the community."

The amount of methamphetamine the defendant is accused of possessing and trafficking was not specified by either the State or the defense during Friday's hearing.

WCSO records indicate McCullough was initially arrested for the alleged offenses on Jan. 30.