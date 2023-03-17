Bond set at $100K for Floyd charges connected to attempted murder case

Mar. 16—FLOYD COUNTY — Another high bond has been set for a Georgetown man accused of shooting his wife in the chest in Sellersburg last month.

Jordan Cunningham, 22, is facing additional felonies in Floyd County allegedly connected to the Clark County shooting. These charges are for aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Floyd County Judge Richard Striegel set Cunningham's bond at $100,000 cash-only, during a bond-related hearing Thursday in Floyd Superior Court No. 3.

"The charges are very serious of course," Judge Striegel said. "...(they) indicate a serious risk upon release on a low bond of non-appearance."

Cunningham testified as a witness during the hearing.

His attorney, Bart Betteau, asked him questions about financial assets, and argued it wouldn't be fair to set a high bond for the defendant because he personally couldn't afford it.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane asked Cunningham questions about his assets as well, and the defendant said he didn't know what his exact mortgage was on his home and wasn't sure how much money was put down as a down payment for the home.

Lane asked for a $100,000 full-cash bond because he said there was concern about the safety of the victim and community and whether Cunningham was a flight risk.

Betteau argued factors including Cunningham's lack of criminal history, along with his strong relationship with his family, were reasons to not set a high bond in the case.

Cunningham's grandfather, James Wagner, testified as a witness in his defense.

"I would hope that (the court) would know how good of a Christian he is," Wagner said. "He made a mistake, but he'd never think of running away."

On cross-examination Lane asked Wagner if the shooting and events tied to it concerned him.

"Yes," Wagner said.

Clark County Sheriff's Office Detective Bradley Kramer, the lead investigator on the cases involving Cunningham, testified for the prosecution.

He said based on his investigation he is concerned Cunningham is a flight risk and is dangerous to the victim and community.

In Clark County, Cunningham is charged with felonies included attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Cunningham is facing a $250,000 cash-only bond in Clark County.

According to court records Cunningham allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim in Floyd County right before the shooting in Clark County.