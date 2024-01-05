Bond set at $150,000 in felony enticing case

Jan. 5—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter set bond at $150,000 for a man facing two felony counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Per Whitfield County Sheriff's Office data, defendant Hayden Christopher Black is also facing one count of disorderly conduct, one count of public drunkenness and one count of simple battery stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in 2020.

Black was represented by attorney McCracken Poston during Tuesday's proceedings.

"It involved an apartment complex where Mr. Black was living," Poston told the court. "He was outside sitting by a pool ... clearly, the young people were in kind of a taunting and asking for responses from Mr. Black, which resulted in these charges."

Per a bill of indictment, the defendant allegedly solicited two minors under the age of 16 to his address "for the purpose of child molestation and indecent acts."

The disorderly conduct charge stems from the defendant allegedly using "vulgar and profane language" toward four children described as being under the age of 14.

The simple battery charge alleges that Black pushed a named victim into a swimming pool.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Cory Rosenberger said that Black was statutorily entitled to bond, at some amount, being set.

"He was arrested on Aug. 17 of 2020, this case was indicted on Jan. 6 of 2021, which is over 90 days," Rosenberger said. "At the time of this alleged offense, he was on probation (for) felony entering auto and felony theft by taking."

A probation revocation hearing was held on April 23, 2021.

"The court found that the defendant committed the offense of attempted enticing a child for indecent purposes by a preponderance of the evidence and revoked the balance of his probation," Rosenberger said. "The underlying case was never resolved at that time, he is now back from prison."

Poston said his client sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 vehicular accident.

"He's mentally impaired," Poston told the court.

Rosenberger said the district attorney's office has reached out to the Whitfield County Jail, asking officials if they are "ill-equipped" to handle Black's medical conditions.

"They informed me that they are equipped to handle his medical conditions in the jail," he said. "Given the fact that he was on probation at the time this offense occurred — and the court has heard the facts of the case and found that, by a preponderance, he committed these offenses — the State is asking for a $500,000 bond, with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18."

If released from the local jail, Poston said the defendant would reside with a relative in Whitfield County.

As part of the terms of bond, Judge Minter ordered the defendant from possessing or consuming alcohol and "that he have no contact, directly or indirectly," with several alleged victims listed on the aforementioned bill of indictment.

"And that he not violate any state or federal law," Minter concluded.