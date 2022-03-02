Bond set at $1M in Clarkston standoff

Mar. 2—ASOTIN — A 40-year-old Lewiston man recently arrested after a standoff with police is facing multiple felony charges and remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Brandon T. Eddins is charged with first-degree burglary with a firearm enhancement, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, stalking, and aiming or discharging a firearm or dangerous weapon. His arraignment has been set for Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

Attorney Scott Chapman has been appointed to represent Eddins, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Eddins was arrested Feb. 22 after allegedly breaking into a home on the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. Police responded to the scene after the homeowner, who was not inside, saw him attempting to gain entry remotely via a home security camera.

When police arrived, Eddins was seen inside the house, armed with a pistol. He was reportedly suicidal, and officers heard numerous gunshots coming from inside the residence, according to court records.

The Lewiston Regional SWAT team was activated, and attempts to negotiate with Eddins lasted several hours. After tear gas was deployed, he came outside within a couple of minutes, police said.

Because of Washington state's new police reform laws, the mayor of Clarkston had to authorize the use of chemical agents, according to court documents.

Eddins was taken to the Asotin County Jail, and Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns set his bond at $1 million the following day. He will enter a plea to the charges next week.

