Bond set at $2 million for suspect in murder of North Royalton woman dumped in Geneva landfill The victim had told police he making threats Family members say law enforcement failed her

Jul. 1—BY SHELLEY TERRY

sterry@starbeacon.com

NORTH ROYALTON — The man accused of killing a North Royalton mother and dumping her body in a Geneva Township landfill last Friday appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Richard Muncie Jr., 50, of Parma, who is charged with the murder of Cari D. Smith, appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for his initial appearance. Bond was set at $2 million and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County grand jury, according to court records.

According to police reports, Smith had filed complaints of Muncie's domestic violence with police prior to her death.

Officers first became aware of her apparent murder on Friday morning when a co-worker from the Cleveland Clinic asked for a welfare check after Smith failed to show up for work. The co-worker was concerned because Smith had confided in her about recent incidents of abuse by Muncie, saying he had been stalking her and slashed the tires on her car.

Police reports show Smith accused Muncie of punching her and throwing her to the floor May 31 inside her apartment. According to the police report, Smith provided voicemails to police in which Muncie made death threats.

Police said no charges were filed in the case and it was still being reviewed by the city law director at the time of Smith's death.

During a phone interview Wednesday, family members said they believe the system failed Smith, who leaves behind one minor child, according to court records.

Police said they closed Smith's complaint on June 15 because there wasn't enough evidence. Police said they asked Smith to sign a HIPPA release form so they could get her medical records. She signed it on June 16 but the case was not reopened, according to police reports.

North Royalton Law Director Tom Kelly could not be reached for comment.

After the co-worker's call Friday morning, police arrived at Smith's apartment to find what appeared to be dried blood droplets outside the apartment, with a trail of blood leading to her garage, which had pry marks on the door, according to the police report. The complex's maintenance staff helped police open the garage, where the blood trail ended and Smith's vehicle was missing.

Inside the apartment, officers found Smith's cell phone, as well as blood on the bedroom floor and a large bloodstain on the bed and pillows, the report said.

Officers then called the vehicle's OnStar feature to track it. With help from OnStar, the Geauga County Sheriff's Office found Smith's vehicle in Huntsburg. The deputy stopped the vehicle and arrested Muncie, who was driving. The deputy reported he saw a bloodstain on Muncie's shorts and bloodstains in the trunk of Smith's vehicle. Smith's purse was also in the vehicle, according to the police report.

While detectives were still inside Smith's apartment, they heard about a body found at the Geneva landfill. They now believe Muncie dumped Smith's body, wrapped in blankets from her bedroom, in a dumpster in Fairport Harbor. The contents of the dumpster were then picked up by Waste Management and taken to the landfill, where employees spotted the body and called the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

"It appears that the victim likely was killed in her home and all facets of the death occurred on Friday [June 25]," according to the police report.

North Royalton Police Det. David Loeding said it appears the victim was killed by blunt force to her head, based on initial observations. Police are waiting on the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for the official results of the autopsy, he said.

Court records show Muncie has a felonious assault conviction in his past.