Bond set at $200,000 for Lima man who held police at bay

Jul. 12—LIMA — A preliminary hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Lima Municipal Court for Mark Seffernick, charged with felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation during a 16-hour standoff with police on Sunday.

Seffernick, 59, appeared before Judge Richard Warren for an arraignment hearing in municipal court on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $200,000.

The Lima man was taken into custody following the standoff, during which he barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1000 block of East Albert Street for nearly 16 hours. During the incident, three shots were fired from the residence in the direction of police officers. None of those shots resulted in any injuries.

A SWAT team from the Allen County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene around midnight Saturday and attempted to force the door without success. SWAT was able to establish a telephone connection between Seffernick and detectives throughout the standoff. An unnamed individual who was in the residence with Seffernick exited the home unharmed, along with a dog, at 8:47 a.m. The person also brought a weapon out of the residence, police said.

The incident ended after 4 p.m. when Seffernick emerged voluntarily and surrendered to police.