Bond set at $200,000 for suspect in Bluefield drive-by shooting

May 4—PRINCETON — A magistrate set a $200,000 cash-only bond Wednesday when he arraigned a suspect in a shooting Tuesday in Bluefield which injured a 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old teen.

Deliezha Gravely, 27, of Bluefield was arraigned by video before Magistrate Michael Crowder. Gravely has been charged with felonies including attempted murder, malicious wounding, prohibited person with a firearm, wanton endangerment and conspiracy.

Gravely is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail. Crowder informed Gravely that he will be on home confinement if he is freed on bond.

Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department was called out Tuesday to investigate a drive-by shooting which occurred about 5:45 p.m. on Frederick Street, according to the criminal complaint. Two people had been injured.

One, a 7-year-old boy, had been hit by shrapnel to the right side of his face, and a 16-year-old male had sustained a bullet graze wound to the left rear shoulder, Adams said in the report.

"Numerous shell casings and several live rounds from at least four different firearm calibers were found on the roadway at the scene of the incident," Adams said.

Adams was informed that the suspects' vehicle was a newer model, dark colored Nissan Altima with Texas license plates. Adam was also told by responding officers that Deliezha Gravely was one of the shooters, according to the criminal complaint.

"It was found that the shooting stemmed from a juvenile altercation that had taken place in the area of East River Avenue," Adams said. Adams was provided a list of names by Sgt. D.A. Williams with the Bluefield police.

While reviewing the information, officers were searching for the suspects' vehicle. Adams was informed that Gravely had walked into the police station. Adams met Gravely, who said that he had heard that police were looking for him. Adams asked Gravely to speak with him about the shooting. Gravely agreed to be interviewed after being informed that he was not under arrest and free to leave, according to the criminal complaint.

Gravely said he was called to Frederick Street by a male juvenile he knew and was informed that he had been in an altercation.

"Gravely then admitted to being on Frederick Street and possessing an AR-15 rifle," Adams stated. "Gravely advised he attempted to fire the gun, but it would not go off. Gravely stated he left the scene after the shooting and went to Key Dam on Airport Road where he threw the rifle into the lake. Gravely was asked if he was in the suspect vehicle, to which he denied being in the vehicle. After the interview was concluded Gravely left the police station."

Adams said he also spoke with the male juvenile while he was accompanied by his mother. He had several abrasions to his back, arm and toes.

The boy advised he had gotten into an argument with another boy at East River Avenue, and they went to a residence on Stovall Street "where he was approached by numerous subjects in several vehicles trying to fight him. The boy "admitted that he and (the other juvenile) had firearms on their person at this time." The boy said he fled the scene at Stovall Street and fell down, causing his injuries, according to the report. He went to Frederick Street when he was approached "by the subjects again trying to jump him." The boy said he fled the area before the shooting took place.

Adams asked Williams to locate the mother of one of the juveniles and have her come to the police station to be interviewed. The mother agreed to be interviewed and said he was informed that her son had been assaulted by two other juveniles.

The mother "advised she was tired of these juveniles trying to jump her son and contacted her family before taking her sons and nephews to Stovall Street to fight with (other two juveniles)," Adams said in the report. The mother said once at the home on Stovall Street, she confronted the two juveniles about trying to jump her son and "advised them to get it over with and fight."

The mother said the two juveniles then brandished firearms at this time, Adams said. One fled the scene. The mother then said that she and her family members left and headed for Frederick Street and saw the juvenile "running with a handgun in his hand." Her son and nephews got out the vehicle to "try and fight him," but he again ran from the scene.

Adams said in his report that the mother noticed a dark Nissan sedan coming towards them on Frederick Streeet and saw Gravely in the front passenger seat. The passenger in the rear seat was wearing a mask and the driver appeared to have short dreadlocks.

Witnesses identified Gravely as one of the suspects in the Nissan and holding a firearm, Adams said. Video footage was obtained.

"In the video a suspect matching Deliezha Gravely can be observed hanging outside of the front passenger seat window holding an assault rifle at the time of the shooting, " Adams said. Gravely was arrested on the matter.

The investigation was continuing Wednesday.

