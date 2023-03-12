Bond set at $250,000 for Marion man accused in child porn case

The Marion County grand jury has indicted a man accused of downloading nearly 3,500 pornographic images of females younger than the age of 18.

According to online court records, Jon A. Vitello, age 38, Marion, was indicted on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, felonies of the second degree, by the grand jury when it was convened on March 8. Bond for Vitello was set at $250,000 by Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa L. Ballinger when he made his initial court appearance on March 3.

Vitello is currently incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.

Vitello was supposed to appear in municipal court for a preliminary hearing on March 10, but that hearing was canceled because his case was bound over to Marion County Common Pleas Court.

Online court records show that attorney Zach Mayo from The Law Office of Brian Jones in Delaware is representing Vitello.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan assigned Assistant Prosecutor Mark Weaver to handle the case for his office.

According to a press release issued on the morning of March 2 by the Marion Police Department, Vitello was taken into custody on March 1 on suspicion of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said information provided by the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC) alerted Marion Police to the alleged crimes committed by Vitello.

According to the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant filed by Det. Mike Diem of the Marion Police Department, investigators with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported that Vitello allegedly downloaded 3,483 "images and/or videos ... some of which not only depicted juvenile and prepubescent females in a state of nudity but showed prepubescent female children engaging in sexual acts."

McDonald said Marion Police "acted quickly to investigate this case because Mr. Vitello was employed as a contractor to Galion City Schools as an athletic trainer. Despite his proximity to children, the detectives have found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Vitello was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students." Investigators said Vitello is employed by Avita Health System.

“These are serious crimes and they carry serious penalties," McDonald said. "Our federal law enforcement and other partners are constantly monitoring the internet for people who are producing, trading or viewing child pornography and consumers of this disgusting crime will be caught and prosecuted. I am grateful for the work of the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the detectives of the Marion Police Department for their excellent work so far in this case."

Officials from the Galion City School District issued a letter to parents and staff members in that community on March 1 to make them aware of the situation. Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said Vitello was a "contracted employee" and worked for the district for five years, but "will no longer be working for the school district in any capacity or have access to Galion buildings or events."

Allerding reaffirmed the Marion Police Department's statement that "detectives have found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Vitello was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students."

"... there is no evidence that Mr. Vitello was in possession of images of any Galion student that are considered exploitive of children, nor is there evidence of inappropriate contact with Galion students," Allerding stated in the letter. "He did, however, save photographs from social media sites, and the Marion Police Department has indicated that at least one photo is from a Galion athletic event posted by Galion Tigers Athletics."

The Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force is a collaboration of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement authorities across Ohio whose mission is to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals who use the Internet to lure minors into illicit sexual relationships, or use the Internet to produce, distribute, or solicit child pornography.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Bond set at $250,000 for Marion man accused in child porn case