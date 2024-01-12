Bond set at $2M for man charged in Lima woman's death

Jan. 11—LIMA — Daniel Wood, charged with murder in the stabbing on Mound Road that left a 76-year-old woman dead earlier this week, was arraigned in Lima Municipal Court on Thursday.

Wood will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18. At that time, it is expected that his case will be bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by the grand jury. Wood is currently being held in the Allen County jail under a $2 million bond.

According to a statement from the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Monday to 1840 Mound Road in reference to a possible deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had died. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso and was transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office with an autopsy pending.

According to the Allen County Auditor's website, the property is owned by Lucinda Wright.

The name of the victim has not yet been released to the public. Lima City Law Director Tony Geiger said Thursday he is currently reviewing recent changes in statewide victim's rights legislation. An updated version of House Bill 343 — known as Marsy's Law — went into effect in Ohio recently. It guaranteed crime victims' rights to privacy, keeping their personal information to be hidden and their names redacted from court documents.

Geiger said the recent additions to Marsy's Law have "muddied" the interpretation of the victims' rights legislation.

"This is an issue being looked at by many governmental entities right now," Geiger said. "I realize that this is a very serious alleged offense, and I am in the process of reviewing the law. I have told the police department that, for the time being, (the name of the Mound Road victim) should not be released."

Geiger said he expects his review of the legislation to be completed by Friday or, at the latest, by Monday.

Wood, 24, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was located operating the victim's stolen vehicle in the area of Market and Metcalf streets in Lima and was taken into custody.

The Lima Police Department asks that members of the public with additional information regarding the crime contact the LPD at 419-227-4444, Detective Todd Jennings at 419-221-5228, Detective Jesse Harrod at 419-221-5296 or Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291.