Bond set for 4 of 6 accused of stealing nearly $15,000 in goods from Oak Brook Ulta store

A judge this weekend set bail for four of the six people who are accused of stealing $15,000 worth of goods — reportedly including more than 150 bottles of cologne — from an Ulta store in Oak Brook Friday.

Two juveniles faced a separate detention hearing Sunday in connection with the same Friday evening heist, officials said. All six, including the four adults who appeared for a bond hearing before Judge Robert Miller Saturday, had been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, both felonies. The adults included:

Peaches Johnson, 29, of Chicago Lawn

Kamal J. Hoskins, 25, of Woodlawn

Roy Crane, 21 of Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood

Darnell Profit, 19, also of Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood

The remaining two juvenile defendants had their detention hearing Sunday, but the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information about the disposition of their cases.

Miller set Johnson’s bond at $175,000, meaning he would need to pay $17,500 to be released from jail. He set bond at $100,000 for Hoskins, Crane and Profit, meaning they would need to pay $10,000 to be released, according to a statement. They are all next due in court for an arraignment Dec. 13.

The theft was reported to Oak Brook police about 5:45 p.m. Friday, when a caller said a vehicle that matched one “suspected of being involved in illegal activity” in Norridge earlier in the day was seen in front of the Ulta store at 2155 W. 22nd St., according to the statement.

The vehicle had fled the store by the time officers arrived — but not until its occupants apparently stole thousands of dollars in goods from the Oak Brook Ulta.

It was reported that five men — all wearing hoodies and ski masks — ran into the store, where at least three of them pulled out garbage bags and all five then cleared out shelves of merchandise, filling the garbage bags before fleeing from the store.

The vehicle was found driving south on Interstate 294, at which point Hinsdale police shut down the highway, stopped the vehicle and took the people into custody.

“These criminal incidents that have been proliferating across the region must stop,” Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

At least one similar heist — at a different Ulta location in Norridge — had eerily similar circumstances. On Sept. 25, Norridge police responded about 2:30 p.m. to Ulta, 4115 N. Harlem Ave., for a report that a group of men stole more than $10,000 in designer fragrances, a theft that was caught on what would become a widely-shared video, taken by befuddled onlookers.

Three men, wearing light gray hoodies, dark pants and face masks, walked into the store and went straight to the fragrance display, said Brian Loughran, a detective sergeant for Norridge police. The trio removed black plastic garbage bags from their hoodies and began filling the bags with Dior, Chanel and other expensive fragrances that were on the display case, he said at the time.

The video shows the men quickly dumping fragrance boxes into the garbage bags and hurrying outside. Once they were gone, fellow shoppers could be heard on the video saying they were angry about what they’d just seen.

Kruger, from Oak Brook, said the Police Department “is committed to keeping our community safe and with the great partnership we have with our State’s Attorney, (thieves) will understand there is a consequence for their actions.”