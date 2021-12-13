Bond set at $500,000 for two-time convicted thief arrested after Security Bank robbery

A 23-year-old Springfield man who robbed two local businesses in 2016 remained in the Sangamon County Jail on $500,000 bond Monday after his arrest Friday in connection with the robbery of a Security Bank branch on the city’s southeast side.

Javon Young would have to post 10% of the bond, or $50,000, to be released while his court case proceeds.

Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford said an investigation continues into the robbery, which occurred about 10:20 a.m. Friday after a man walked into the Security Bank at 2500 Stevenson Drive, grabbed a teller by the shirt and demanded money.

The man, later identified as Young, took an undetermined amount of money and fled the bank on foot, Pickford said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Based on security camera footage from the bank and several businesses in the area, Young, who was an employee of Lincoln Yellow Cab Inc., parked near the bank before the robbery and drove away in his cab after the incident, Pickford said.

Young allegedly robbed the bank of more than $1,000, she said. Police haven’t said what happened to the money.

Police later located the cab Young was driving, and Young was arrested and booked into the jail on potential charges of institutional robbery and aggravated battery.

If charged by the Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office, the robbery offense would be a Class 1 felony that carries a potential prison term of four to 15 years, or an extended term of up to 30 years, depending on the circumstances.

The aggravated battery offense could be charged as a Class 3 felony, punishable for up to five years in prison, or an extended term of up to 10 years.

It’s unclear how long Young worked for Lincoln Yellow Cab. The business didn’t return a phone call from The State Journal-Register.

Young was released from federal custody on May 15, 2020, after being sentenced in February 2017 in U.S. District Court to four years and three months for two robberies in 2016.

He pleaded guilty to brandishing an “air rifle handgun” to force an employee of Casey’s General Store at 1133 W. Jefferson St. in Springfield to hand over money on June 6, 2016, according to court records.

Young also pleaded guilty in the case to displaying a black air rifle handgun Jun 11, 2016, when he robbed Taco Gringo, 975 Clocktower Drive., Springfield, records indicated.

U.S. District Court Judge Sue Myerscough also sentenced Young to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $604.65 in restitution to Casey’s General Store and a $200 special assessment.

