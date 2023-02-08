Bond set at $75,000 for woman accused of stabbing man, endangering police

A Lexington woman who was shot and injured by police after they say she tried to hit police and firefighters with her vehicle appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. A judge set her bond at $75,000 full cash.

Lasielle White, 29, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and fleeing/evading police after she backed her vehicle into a police cruiser, and accelerated forward nearly hitting several Lexington firefighters Tuesday night.

District Judge Melissa Murphy entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf, and heard the county attorney’s office suggestion on bond. They suggested a “high bond amount” and specifically stated $60,000 due to the “significant” nature of the alleged offenses.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of “a domestic violence incident involving a weapon,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at a news conference Tuesday night.

The victim in the domestic violence incident had fled the area, and officers did not make contact with anybody at the home. Court documents say White tried to stab a man with a kitchen knife, but a cross-body bag prevented the knife from penetrating his chest.

White subsequently slashed the two front tires of his car. Police and firefighters were called back to the home at 5:04 p.m. for a report of “wanton endangerment involving a collision.”

Weathers said a woman had tried to hit someone with a vehicle and then hit a residence. She was in the vehicle and refused to get out. Police said she backed into a cruiser, then drove forward and almost hit several firefighters. “In response to the life-threatening situation, an officer fired their weapon, striking the driver,” Weathers said.

Court documents say White caused more than $1,000 in damage by colliding with the cruiser.

White then left the scene, and police pursued her through parts of Fayette and Scott counties for nearly 90 minutes before she stopped in Coldstream Park.

Story continues

White got out of the vehicle after Lexington Police Department’s crisis negotiation unit made contact with her. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital.

Weathers said the officer had their body-worn camera activated. Kentucky State Police are investigating, and he said the Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review. He said the officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative assignment.

White is scheduled to appear in district court again on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 8:30 a.m. before District Judge John Tackett.