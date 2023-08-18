Bond set at $790K for Kissell

Aug. 18—The Union County Magistrate Todd Nielsen set a bond of $790,000 cash or surety for Ryan Kissel of Creston who was arrested Wednesday by the Adair County Sheriff's Office on a warrant from the Creston Police Department.

"The Greenfield Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff's Office located Kissell at the Nodaway Valley High School, located at 410 NW 2nd St. in Greenfield at approximately 1 p.m. Aug. 16," Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said in a statement. "Kissell was taken into custody without incident."

Kissell was charged with 46 felonies regarding ongoing sexual abuse to a child stemming from 2013 and continuing until last month.

Most recently hired as the Nodaway Valley football coach and special education teacher, Kissell has held a variety of coaching and teaching positions throughout his professional career.

"It should be noted the Nodaway Valley school administration cooperated fully with Adair County law enforcement throughout the entire arrest process," Vandewater said. "The Greenfield Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff's Office have no information concerning the investigation that led to these criminal charges, nor is ther any reason to believe any criminal act(s) related to this case occurred in Adair County."

Immediately following his arrest, Nodaway Valley placed Kissell on administrative leave. They have since terminated his employment, hiring Brad Honnold as head football coach with Thad Tussey, Justin Boyd and Josh "Bull" Christensen as assistant coaches.

The team will have a scrimmage today in Chariton and kick off their season next week against Mount Ayr.